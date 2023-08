How did you feel about the content of this article?

Bolsonaro was in Argentina in 2019. Former president says he has “a lot in common” with Javier Milei, who is running for president of the neighboring country. | Photo: Marcos Corrêa/Secom

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) declared his support for Argentine deputy Javier Milei, who is running for the country’s presidency in this year’s elections. Bolsonaro recorded a video that was published by the candidate on social networks this Thursday (10), in which he says that both share many values, such as the defense of the family, private property, freedom of expression, among others.

“We have a lot in common. To begin with, we want the best for our countries, we defend the family, private property, the free market, freedom of expression, the legitimate right to defense. And we do want to be big, up to our territory and our population”, said Bolsonaro (see in full) .

Bolsonaro wished the Argentine deputy good luck in the presidential race on October 22, and said he hopes to visit him soon. Milei supported the re-election of the former Brazilian president in last year’s election campaign and said at the time that “Brazil has put its freedom at stake. Therefore, I strongly support Bolsonaro against the radical left.”

Milei is 52 years old and presents herself as an alternative “against the political caste” of the country. He is often compared to “Argentine Bolsonaro” due to his conservative proposals.

In 2021, Javier Milei stood out on the political scene when his party, Liberdade Avança, won five seats in the Chamber in the legislative elections. In the city of Buenos Aires, they received 310 thousand votes, about 17% of the total, finishing in 3rd place, behind the government and opposition fronts.

Its followers are mostly from the middle class, dissatisfied with the constant economic instability in the country. Inflation in Argentina hit 115% in June, the highest level in over 30 years.