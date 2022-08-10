PL registered the candidacy of the presidential and vice-president’s ticket; Braga Netto declared BRL 1.6 million in assets

The PL (Liberal Party) registered this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) the candidacy of the presidential slate Jair Bolsonaro and his deputy general Walter Braga Netto in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Bolsonaro declared an asset of R$ 2,317,554.73. In 2018, when he was elected, the amount was BRL 2,286,779.48 (BRL 30,775.25 less than in 2022). Braga Netto recorded BRL 1,631,986.81 in assets.

Bolsonaro is running for president and tries to be reelected behind the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in the 1st round and in an eventual 2nd round, according to research PowerDate.

The Chief Executive launched his ticket on July 24, at the Maracanãzinho Gym, in the state capital. As he did in 2018, the president chose Rio de Janeiro (RJ), the stronghold where he built his political career, to launch his candidacy for the Palácio do Planalto.

Bolsonaro will be the 1st chief executive to run for re-election with a pure ticket, the one made up of names from the same party, and also the 1st since 1998, when reelection was allowed, to change the vice-presidential candidate before trying to stay in office. power for another 4 years.

According to the Electoral Calendar, the Electoral Court has until September 12 (20 days before the 1st round) for all candidacy registration requests and eventual appeals to be processed, analyzed and judged by the electoral courts.

The deadline for registering applications is August 15th.

In addition to Bolsonaro, the TSE has already registered the candidacies of the following names: