RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro has decided that retired general Joaquim Silva e Luna should not continue as Petrobras’ chief executive, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

Luna’s departure is expected to take place after Bolsonaro’s discontent with the sharp rise in diesel and gasoline prices practiced by the company at the beginning of the month.

Two of the sources mentioned that the executive’s name is not among the councilors appointed by the government to form the state-owned company’s new Board of Directors.

Luna’s exclusion from that list indicates that he should leave the command of Petrobras, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic.

Sought after, Palácio do Planalto and Petrobras did not immediately comment on the matter.

A shareholders’ meeting to renew the board was scheduled for April 13.

The move comes after President Bolsonaro criticized a rise of around 25% in the price of diesel announced by Petrobras earlier this month, when it also readjusted the value of gasoline by almost 19%, in the wake of oil gains in the international market.

Questioned in the middle of this month, Bolsonaro said that there was a “possibility” of replacing the current president of Petrobras.

If Luna leaves, he will be the second president of Petrobras to leave the company due to Bolsonaro’s dissatisfaction with fuel prices.

Last year, the then president of state-owned Roberto Castello Branco left in similar conditions.

“Although the decision is the same as the one taken a year ago, when the Executive decided not to reappoint Castello Branco and appoint General Silva e Luna to the presidency of Petrobras, the unfolding of the fact for the actions today took place in a much more contained way”, he said. the active broker.

Petrobras preferred shares reached a low of 30.98 reais in the session after the news, but reduced losses and closed down 2.2%, at 31.60 reais.

“This happens because of the time the news was released and because the market has been working for weeks with the possibility of the change being executed”, added Ativa.

During Luna’s administration, Petrobras sought to follow its policy of fuel price parity, but avoiding passing on oil market volatilities immediately. In early March, after a jump in international prices due to the war in Ukraine, the company carried out the strong adjustment, arguing that it was necessary to supply the country, which depends on fuel imports.

The information that Bolsonaro decided to remove Luna from the presidency of the state-owned company was published earlier by the online edition of Veja magazine, which cites energy sector specialist Adriano Pires as the strongest name in the Planalto to take charge of the company.

“The indication would be technical and the name of Pires is recognized by the market as an indication that would not break with the operational and financial transformations that have been carried out in the company since the middle of the last decade”, opined the brokerage.

(By Rodrigo Viga Gaier; with additional reporting by Roberto Samora and André Romani)

