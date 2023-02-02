After saying that the former president had tried to coerce him to record the STF minister and carry out a coup, the senator backed off and blamed Daniel Silveira

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decided not to comment on the senator’s statements Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES), according to their lawyers.

This Thursday (Feb 2, 2023), the senator backed away from the assertion that Bolsonaro had tried to coerce him to “give a coup d’état” with an alleged request to clandestinely record the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

In an interview with journalists, Marcos do Val said this Thursday (2.Feb.2023) that the idea, supposedly presented to him in December 2022, would have come exclusively from the former deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) and the then president would have only listened – without supporting or contesting it.

Commenting on the case, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) stated that “there was never any coup attempt”.

“President Jair Bolsonaro is a defender of law and order and has always played within the four lines of the Constitution. His presidential term was guided by strict respect for legislation and institutions, even when sectors of the media tried to induce the public to a different image. So much so that there was no attempt at a coup or crime, that President Bolsonaro left the Presidency on December 31”, said the PL senator in a note.

Marcos do Val had suggested a different version in a live on Wednesday night (Feb 1st). “I got pissed off when they called me a Bolsonarist. And you wait. I’m going to drop a bomb. On Friday, ‘ Veja ‘ will show Bolsonaro’s attempt to coerce me so that I could carry out a coup d’état together with him. Of course I reported”, he told members of the MBL (Free Brazil Movement).

In the interview this Thursday (Feb 2), Marcos do Val exempted the former president from responsibility for the episode he reported. And he went back on the decision he had announced to resign from Congress.

The idea, according to Val, consisted of using a wiretap to record a conversation with the STF minister and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that could serve, in Daniel Silveira’s version, as proof of Moraes’ supposed influence in the victory of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the elections.

Read the conversations released by Marcos do Val:

Marcos do Val stated, in the most recent version, that he maintained constant communication with Alexandre de Moraes since the message he said he received from Daniel Silveira asking him to meet him at a place near the Palácio da Alvorada, where the conversation was supposedly held with the participation of Bolsonaro.

This Thursday (Feb 2), the STF minister accepted the request of the PF (Federal Police) to collect the senator’s testimony in the inquiry that investigates the actions of vandalism and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8th.

Also on this 5th, Silveira was arrested in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro.