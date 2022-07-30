Government critics rescued old statements to maintain that the president “does not like women”

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recorded a video dancing with women in response to the opposition. Recently, critics of the government rescued statements by the Chief Executive to maintain that he does not like the female audience.

The video was shared by the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) in your profile on Instagram. The women in the video wear green and yellow clothes, alluding to the Brazilian flag.

Watch (35s):

At the beginning of the video, the sentence appears: “When they say the president doesn’t like women”. Then: “deceived you”. In the images, Bolsonaro dances and is followed by supporters.

Here are some posts which the opposition released: