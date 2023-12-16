Former president said that people believe in “the miracle of 'fewer cows, more milk'”

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized this Saturday (Dec 16, 2023) the tax reform, approved by the Chamber of Deputies on Friday (Dec 15). On his profile on X (formerly Twitter), the former president said that “those who never worked and produced nothing believe they discovered the perpetual motion machine”.

According to the former president, the text approved by the Lower House of Congress is bad. “Is the renovation bad? Calm down, there's a lack of 'energy transition, decarbonization', the 35% Income Tax…”he wrote.

The approval of the tax reform took place in 2 rounds: in the 1st round, the text had 371 votes in favor, 121 against and 3 abstentions. In the 2nd, there were 365 votes in favor, 118 against and one abstention.

After intense articulation this week, the PEC will be promulgated next week by the National Congress. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who is also president of Congress, will decide the day on which the promulgation event will be held.

On November 10, the former president stated that the new measure would impoverish everyone in Brazil and that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “he bought some to impose his communism”.

The former Chief Executive also said that the media “threw it up” his or “failure” of taxation was not rejected in Congress. But it reinforced its position of having been “against” the approval of the PEC “from the start”.