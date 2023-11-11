Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 16:00

Former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro criticized the tax reform approved by the Federal Senate during a speech at the Legislative Assembly of Espírito Santo (Ales). He received tribute from the legislative house on Friday, the 10th.

“The new tax reform will make everyone poorer. President Lula is using the weapons of democracy, buying some, to impose his socialism,” said Bolsonaro.

The former president also criticized politicians who support him and were in favor of the government’s project.

Without mentioning names, Bolsonaro spoke about “traíras”.

“Some traitors appear among us, but they stay behind”, stated the former president.

Among the parliamentarians who supported the reform in Congress is the former minister of Bolsonaro’s Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI).