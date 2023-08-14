Former president claims that investigations aim to reach him with, including, attempts at plea bargaining agreements

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the preventive arrests decreed for his 2 former assistants: Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid and Sergeant Luis dos Reis. Both were arrested in a PF (Federal Police (PF)) operation, carried out on May 3, against vaccine card fraud.

The statements were interview Father’s Day special to the channel I updated youbroadcast this Sunday (13.Aug), but recorded on 1 August.

The former chief executive also mentioned those arrested for involvement in the January 8 acts. Last week, 162 defendants were released by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

“We have hope for a good ending to this [CPMI do 8 de Janeiro]. Logically, we do not forget the suffering of the 200 or so people. 6 months in jail. I have 2 of my direct assistants arrested, 90 days. There are 2 that weren’t direct, but they’re still stuck. They’re active: Cid and Sergeant Reis. And whose punishment, if they were guilty, they may even be, I don’t know, would not be amenable to this preventive measure that they are suffering now”he said.

On Friday (11.Aug), the PF (Federal Police) launched a new operation, this time to investigate an alleged scheme for the sale of official gifts given to Bolsonaro while he was still in the Presidency. People linked to the former president were targeted. Through his defense, Bolsonaro denied that he had embezzled public goods during his term. Here’s the full (110 KB).

According to a PF report, the scheme for selling the goods would have been articulated by Bolsonaro’s former aide, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, and by his advisor Osmar Crivelatti. The searches were carried out at addresses of military personnel linked to the former president. Targets were: reserve general Mauro Lourena Cid, father of Mauro Cid; Second Lieutenant Osmar Crivelatti; and Bolsonaro’s former lawyer, Frederick Wassef.

The measure was authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The decision relies on a report from the corporation that indicates that a Rolex watch, a Saudi gift, was delivered to Bolsonaro and later sold in the US. According to the report, Frederick Wassef would have repurchased the watch for a greater amount than the sale in the North American country to deliver it to the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União).

In addition, the document shows messages from Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid about him having arranged with his father, General Lourena Cid, to deliver US$ 25,000 in cash to Bolsonaro so as not to “movement” in the ex-president’s account.

CRITICISM OF LULA

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that President Lula “do not sleep” not to mention him “all day”. gave statement in interview to the YouTube channel “I Updated You” this Sunday (13.Aug.2023) when he returned to criticize the absence of armored cars.

“A former president is entitled to 8 cars. I confess that when I was a deputy, I thought it was exaggeration. But in my particular case, I cannot go to the bakery because of the harassment and also because of the possibility of another lawsuit”he said.

The Civil House claims that former presidents are entitled to 2 official cars and their respective drivers, but that the use of armored cars is not the right of any former head of the Executive.

Bolsonaro also said that if he is “the press against” him and if Lula always mentions his name, “it’s a sign” that he is bothering you. “If I were a dummy, so to speak, as that minister said, they wouldn’t be giving”said in reference to the response of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso to a question from a demonstrator in New York (USA) about the source code of the electronic voting machines.