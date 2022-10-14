President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), criticized the minister and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, for overturning the determinations to open an investigation against polling companies. The determinations had been made by the Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) and the Ministry of Justice (the latter attended by the Federal Police).

“Cade and the PF started to investigate research institutes. What did Moraes do? You cannot investigate. The institutes will continue to lie. And how many votes does he drag to the other side? Generally, they vote for whoever is winning, 2 or 3 million votes”, dBolsonaro to the Paparazzo Rubro-Negro podcast this Friday (14.Oct.2022).

The Chief Executive declared that Moraes will govern Brazil if Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) is elected on October 30th.

Bolsonaro also said that the minister defends Lula’s candidacy because his candidate is the former governor. Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), vice-president with PT.

“Because the [Geraldo] Alckmin is there? It’s not because Lula put on a face that he’s Catholic, no. It’s because he’s Alexandre de Moraes’ guy. Who will govern the country with Lula president? It will be Alexandre de Moraes. Does anyone have any doubts about this? He has a lot of power with his pen, but he knows he doesn’t have absolute power with me. He knows it. We have limits”he said.

“Congratulations, Alexandre de Moraes. Your candidate is not Lula, your candidate is Alckmin.”

On Thursday night (Oct 13) Moraes ordered the overturning of the investigation opening determinations made by the Where and by the Ministry of Justice against research companies.

in the decision, craft outletthat is, without the court being provoked, Moraes states that the investigations by Cade and the PF:

“constitute a clear usurpation of the competence of the SUPERIOR ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL to ensure the soundness of the electoral process”;

“are based solely on presumptions”;

“seem to demonstrate the intention to satisfy the electoral will expressed by the Chief Executive and candidate for reelection, which may characterize, in theory, misuse of purpose and abuse of power by its subscribers”.

Moraes also determined the investigation of possible abuse of political power. He mentioned the possibility of “deviation of purpose in the use of administrative bodies with the intention of favoring a certain candidacy, in addition to the crime of abuse of authority”. Here’s the intact of the decision (83 KB).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE OF RESEARCH

On October 4, 2022, the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, sent a request to the PF (Federal Police) to open an investigation into the “action of polling institutes”.

At the twitterthe minister stated that the request “meets the representation” received by the Ministry of Justice “which pointed out ‘conducts that, in theory, characterize the practice of crimes perpetrated’ by some institutes”.

On Thursday (Oct 13), the president of CADE, Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, ordered the opening of an administrative inquiry against 3 research companies for possible “collusion” in the 2022 election period. The targets for trying “manipulate” the claim are: Datasheet, ipec (ex-Ibope) and the Ipespe.

Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo’s request was sent to Alexandre Barreto e Souza, CADE’s general superintendent. O Power 360 had access to the job. Here’s the intact of the document (2 MB).

Lamb wrote that the “errors were evidenced by the results of the polls counted”and that the polls had results “beyond the margins of error” of the withdrawals.

According to the president of CADE, who is linked to Ciro Nogueira (PP), Chief Minister of the Civil House and Bolsonaro’s ally, the results of the polls in the 1st round of the presidential elections were “very different from that propagated by opinion research institutes”. Lamb suggested that errors are not “casuistic”, but intentional “through an orchestrated action by research institutes”.

WHAT COMPANIES SAY

O Power 360 contacted Datafolha, Ipec and Ipespe to ask if they would comment on the request made by the president of Cade.

Ipec issued a note (intact – 227 KB) on Thursday night (Oct 13) when “vehemently repudiates actions based on theories that seek to confuse and induce society to disinformation”. It also states that it operates independently and without ties to another economic group or other research company.

Here is the full text of the Ipec note:

“Ipec further regrets this initiative against polling institutes, which only fulfill their role of measuring voters’ voting intentions, based on scientific criteria and information collected at the time the polls are carried out. The variations between polls and the results of the polls in the 1st round of the presidential election coincide in almost all institutes only demonstrate the adoption of statistical principles and models that support the research activity. In addition, Ipec is a privately held company that operates independently, with no connection whatsoever with any economic group or any other research company, basing its professional and business conduct on ethical principles, which is why IPEC vehemently repudiates actions based on theories that want to confuse and induce society to disinformation, with the clear purpose of destabilizing the progress of research activities.”

There was no response from Datafolha and Ipespe until the publication of this text. The space remains open. In the event of protests, the report will be updated.

WHO IS ALEXANDRE CORDEIRO?

Alexandre Cordeiro was appointed president of CADE in July 2021. He is linked to the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP).

Before, he served as the body’s general superintendent since 2017, after being appointed by the then president, Michel Temer.

At the time, Cordeiro and the current general superintendent of CADE, Alexandre Barreto, exchanged seats.

Cordeiro holds a degree in economics and law, a master’s degree in Constitution and society, and a doctorate in law. In addition to CADE, he has worked at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), at the CGU (General Controllership of the Union), at Trensurb (Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos de Porto Alegre), at the Ministry of Cities and at the Federal Senate.