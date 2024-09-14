Former president says that the PT member will “invade the FGTS” of workers; measure was created during his government

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized this Friday (13.Sep.2024) the current head of the Executive Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for deciding to end the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) anniversary withdrawal and also allocate the “forgotten money” in banks to the Union.

“Lula supports the end of the FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal. In other words, workers will have to pay interest if they want to withdraw their own money. […] After invading the worker’s bank account, Lula will now invade the FGTS”declared Bolsonaro on his account Instagram.

The federal government denied this Friday (13.set) that the appropriation of R$8.6 billion of “forgotten” resources in private accounts constitutes “confiscation” of bank accounts. The statement was made after Congress approved the measure to subsidize the tax relief of 17 sectors of the economy and municipalities with up to 156.2 thousand inhabitants. The total waiver is R$26 billion.

Regarding the end of the anniversary withdrawal, the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, stated on the 5th (12.set), that President Lula authorized the measure. According to him, the project should be sent to Congress in November, right after the elections. The minister made the statement in an interview with TV Globo. In return, the government should propose that private sector workers have greater access to payroll loans.

The anniversary withdrawal was created in 2020, during the Bolsonaro administration. Participation is optional. Workers have the right to withdraw a portion of their FGTS when they reach another year of life. However, by opting for this option, they give up receiving the full amount from the fund account if they are fired and only receive the fine (in the case of dismissal without just cause).