Former president questions “where Lula is” and states: “he is traveling the world with his partner”; president is in Brasilia

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used the stories of Instagram (tool in which posts disappear after 24 hours) to criticize, on Sunday (14 January 2024), the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for not going to Rio de Janeiro after heavy rains hit the region of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The storms left at least 11 dead.

“Where is Lula, arm of the [prefeito do Rio de Janeiro] Eduardo Paes [PSD]to help Rio de Janeiro with these floods caused by the rains of the last few hours?”, wrote Bolsonaro. “Oh, he's traveling the world with his partner, just like what happened in Rio Grande do Sul”, he added, referring to the cyclone that hit the state in the southern region of Brazil in September 2023. At the time, Lula was in India for a G20 meeting and the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), went to the site accompanied by ministers.

Lula is in Brasília and talked on the phoneon Sunday (14.jan), with Paes and the mayor of Belford Roxo, Wagner dos Santos– the Waguinho (Republicans). The president said that cities will have the support from the federal government to mitigate the impacts of the storm.

In 2023, Lula spent 62 days abroad. The president began international travel at the end of January, visiting Argentina and Uruguay. The last departure from Brazil took place from November to December, when the Chief Executive visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Germany.

