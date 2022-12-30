The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the attempted bomb attack on Brasília Airport last Saturday (Dec.24, 2022). In an online broadcast this Friday (Dec.30), the president stated that the “terrorist act” was isolated and does not represent the majority of the protesters.

Last Saturday (24.Dec.2022), the PM (Military Police) and the Fire Department of the Federal District were called to investigate the possibility of having an explosive device in a box found on the road that gives access to the airport of the federal capital. .

The agents arrested the suspect of having set up the explosive device. In a statement, businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, said the plan was “Start Chaos” that would lead to “decreation of the state of siege in the country”. According to the police, George Washington participated in acts in support of the president in Brasilia.

During the broadcast, Bolsonaro defended the peaceful demonstration of voters against the result of the presidential elections. The Chief Executive criticized the treatment given to the protests by the media.

“It’s not because 1 element that passed by did something stupid that everyone has to be accused of it”he stated.