Singer performed the song “Filha”, one of the great hits of the duo Rick and Renner

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made a live this Sunday afternoon (26.feb.2023), in which he appears alongside Pedro Guimarães, former president of Caixa Econômica Federal, accused of harassment by employees of the state-owned bank; country singer Geraldo Antônio de Carvalho, known by his stage name Rick Sollo; and, standing, Nabhan Garcia, former Special Secretary for Land Affairs at the Ministry of Agriculture.

In the video, Bolsonaro appears dressed in the team’s shirt Sport Club do Recife, sitting between Guimarães and Rick. The singer claimed to have chosen to perform the song “Filha” to honor the former head of the Federal Executive. The song is one of the great hits of Rick and Renner.

At the beginning of the live, Rick talks about the tribute he will pay to Bolsonaro. “I will sing this song here to our [ex] president because, like me, he has a daughter. And this song was made for real parents. Because you really know what that word means, right? Be father”he said.

Then the sertanejo starts the song. Bolsonaro cries during the performance of the song.

Watch (2min31s):

The live ends with applause for Rick’s performance. The video was shared by the former president, as well as by the former president of Caixa. In post on Instagram, Pedro Guimarães defined the moment as “exciting”. He also tagged federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and the former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado (PL).