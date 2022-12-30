The outgoing president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, cries during the broadcast of his farewell speech. Jair Bolsonaro (RR.SS.)

Jair Bolsonaro has spoken. It should not surprise a president who for four years was an assiduous commentator on his own government. But that talkative politician fell into a deep silence after October 30, when he was defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the second round for the Brazilian presidency. He broke his silence only twice: once, to ask his followers who were dissatisfied with the electoral result to clear the roads that they kept blocked; another, to warn that the Armed Forces were “the last obstacle against terrorism.” This Friday, sitting in his office at the Alvorada Palace, he spoke for 50 minutes on social networks. Hours later, he boarded a Brazilian Air Force plane and flew to the United States. Bolsonaro will not place the presidential band on his successor this Sunday.

Half a million people saw him dry his tears and listened to his criticism of the terrorist attack that one of his own unsuccessfully tried to perpetrate at the Brasilia airport. Bolsonaro said that “nothing justifies” such an attack, but at the same time he considered the hundreds camping in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasilia “patriots” demanding a military intervention. In closing, he said that on October 31 “a battle was lost, but not the war.”

Bolsonaro’s intervention was the consummation of a long farewell carried out in a low voice. The far-right president never acknowledged his defeat and has spent two months with a very limited agenda. This Sunday he will break a long tradition of Brazilian democracy and he will not participate in the transfer of command. It is that Bolsonaro considers himself the victim of a gigantic fraud at the polls, promoted by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in complicity with the opposition and the mainstream media.

While he did not encourage his supporters’ protests, he did little to stop them. We had to wait until the end of the transition for him to finally repudiate the plan of a businessman arrested after planting a bomb in a truck loaded with fuel in the capital. “If someone makes a mistake, they are immediately called a Bolsonarista. Nothing justifies this attempt that occurred in Brasilia to carry out terrorism in the region of the airport. Thank God the element was detained, but they classify him as a Bolsonaro, that’s how the press treats him,” said Bolsonaro.

The police are negotiating against the clock so that the hundreds of protesters who are still calling for military intervention leave their camp. Bolsonaro accompanied these groups of fanatics with a studied indifference: he did not encourage them, but he did not condemn them either. This Friday, he congratulated them for their “orderly” and “peaceful” protest, but for the first time he asked them to now organize themselves to exert a strong opposition to Lula da Silva. “We are not going to believe that the world ends this January 1” with Lula’s inauguration, he said sobbing. “We must not throw in the towel or stop making opposition (…) We do not want a worse Brazil, but we have to respect our law and the Constitution. From now on, all manifestation [contra el Gobierno de Lula] It is welcome,” he added.

Like Donald Trump, Bolsonaro leaves the government convinced that his triumph has been stolen. When the polls gave him a loser, the Brazilian attacked the electronic ballot box system that the largest democracy in Latin America has used since 1996 as “not very transparent”. That same system gave him victory in 2018, without anyone doubting its reliability.

In Brasilia, on January 1, tens of thousands of people are expected to cover the Esplanade of the Ministries, in front of the Congress and the Planalto Palace in a circuit designed in the fifties by the architect Óscar Niemeyer to be the scene of great popular celebrations. But Bolsonaro will not even be in the capital.

The president flew this Friday to Florida, United States, where he is supposed to treat his injuries under the protection of his friend Donald Trump. Confirmation of the trip came through official channels, after weeks of speculation in the press. This Friday, the Diario de la Unión, the country’s official bulletin, published an authorization for four members of Bolsonaro’s team to travel to Miami between January 1 and 30 “to provide advice, security and personal support for the future former President of the Republic” during his international tour. When Lula is proclaimed president, his rival will be thousands of kilometers away.

