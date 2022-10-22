Alexandre Bobadra (PL) and Leonel Radde (PT) argued over material distributed in the Historic Center of the city

re-elected state deputy Leonel Radde (PT-RS) and the councilor impeached Alexandre Bobadra (PL-RS) staged a fight on Friday (21.Oct.2022), at Praça 15 de Novembro, in the Historic Center of the capital of Porto Alegre (RS). Both shared videos on social media of the moments.

The 2 began to argue when Bobadra approached Radde for allegedly collecting material from his campaign for considering him “illicit”. The argument quickly escalated and escalated into aggression between the politicians and their teams.

Watch the discussion (42s):

On video, Radde declared that he was collecting illegal campaign material, which was being distributed in downtown Porto Alegre, and that as he was leaving the place, councilor Bobadra assaulted him. “cowardly” with punches and tugs. After the fight had dispersed, the 2 went on to report to the Civil Police.

I have just been PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED by the Bolsonarista councilor of Porto Alegre ALEXANDRE BOBADRA who delivered illicit material in the center of the capital! We’re all going to the Police Palace to do the BO. Soon we will post the video of the aggression! WILL NOT PASS! pic.twitter.com/vO39c2gG6I — Leonel Radde (@LeonelRadde) October 21, 2022

Radde received statements of support from former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and PT President Gleisi Hoffmann.

O Power 360 tried to contact the teams of both involved to hear their versions of what happened, but got no response. The space remains open.

who are the councilors

Civil Police trained in Law, Leonel Radde he was elected for the 1st term as councilor of Porto Alegre by the PT in 2020. In 2022, he ran for state deputy and was elected with 44,300 votes.

Her term has been self-styled as Anti-Fascist, acting on issues such as: defense of policies for women, the LGBTQI+ population, the black population, the environment, human rights and combating hate networks.

Alexandre Bobadra is a criminal police officer. He was elected councilor of Porto Alegre in 2020 with 4,703 votes, by the PSL. Currently in the PL, the politician was a candidate for state deputy, but was not elected.

On June 30, 2022, the councilor had his mandate and diplomas revoked by the Electoral Justice of Rio Grande do Sul for having been “directly benefited by the interference of economic power and the media”. The decision accepted an appeal, which allowed him to continue in office.