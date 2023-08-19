Paulo Bueno also claims that the former president “took the initiative” to deliver the goods when there was “doubt of legality”

The lawyer Paulo Bueno, who integrates the defense of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), stated that the former president had the right to sell the gifts received from the government of Saudi Arabia. The statement was given during an interview with GloboNews on the afternoon of this Friday (18.Aug.2023).

“My defense is that the [ex] president [Bolsonaro] could sell the goods. And when doubt could be raised as to the legality, he took the initiative to hand over the goods.”he stated.

Paulo Bueno also said that gifts could even be “sold outside Brazil”, according to the law.

“The good could be sold as a private collection, the law is clear. It seems that the legislation is out of order […] about a head of state receiving gifts.”declared the defense attorney.

On Thursday (17.Aug), the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes authorized the breach of secrecy of Bolsonaro and former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The objective is to identify whether the former chief executive benefited from the money from the sale, by members of his government, of gifts given by foreign delegations.

Already on this 6th (Aug. 18), lawyer Cezar Bitencourt, responsible for the defense of Bolsonaro’s former aide, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, said that the money from the sale of one of the gifts given to Bolsonaro, a Rolex watch, could having been delivered to both the former president and the former first lady.

In an interview with the magazine Lookthe lawyer confirmed that payments were made to the former president, with US$ 17,000 in cash and US$ 35,000 deposited in the account of Cid’s father, General Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid.

As Bueno reported to the GloboNewsBolsonaro “never received cash value from [Mauro] Cid concerning the sale of nothing.” Regarding another watch, this one by Patek Philippe, the lawyer stated that Bolsonaro has no knowledge of the item. “He said he didn’t even know the brand. Maybe he didn’t give the importance he should have [ao presente]”, he declared.

JEWELRY & PF OPERATION

The PF (Federal Police) broke out on the morning of August 11 to Operation Luke 12:2.

The search targets were:

Mauro Cid – Bolsonaro’s former assistant;

– Bolsonaro’s former assistant; Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid – reserve general and father of Cid;

– reserve general and father of Cid; Osmar Crivelatti – Cid’s right hand man;

– Cid’s right hand man; Frederick Wassef – former lawyer for the Bolsonaro family.

The agents are investigating whether there was an attempt to sell gifts given to Bolsonaro by foreign delegations. According to the PF, watches, jewelry and sculptures were traded in the United States – see the photos of the items here and read the full PF report here. The alleged scheme would be commanded by Cid and Crivelatti.

The Federal Police want to hear Bolsonaro and Michelle about the case. In a note, the former president’s defense denied that he had diverted or appropriated public assets.

The name of the operation –Luke 12:2– alludes to a verse in the Bible: “There is nothing hidden that will not be discovered, or hidden that will not be known.”

US jewelry store announced Bolsonaro jewelry – watch the video (3min23):

On Wednesday night (17.Aug), Wassef was searched by the PF after admitting to having traveled to the US and repurchased the Rolex watch to return to the Union. He was approached at a steakhouse in a mall in the south of São Paulo. Paul. His cell phone was seized and the car searched.

