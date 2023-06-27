Former chief executive is accused at the TSE for abuse of political power and misuse of the media

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) may join the list of ineligible former chief executives if convicted by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) this week. The former president is the target of a lawsuit filed by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) that accuses him of abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

This Tuesday (27.jun.2023) the Electoral Court resumes the trial with the presentation of the vote of the rapporteur of the action, Minister Benedito Gonçalves.

After the rapporteur’s vote, it is the turn of justices Raul Araújo, Floriano de Azevedo Marques, André Ramos Tavares, the vice-president of the TSE, minister Cármen Lúcia, minister Nunes Marques and, finally, the president of the Court, minister Alexandre by Moraes.

The case deals with the former president’s meeting with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, held in July 2022. On the occasion, Bolsonaro questioned the result of the 2018 electoral system, raised doubts about electronic ballot boxes and criticized ministers of higher courts. The event was broadcast by TV Brazil.

The party asked for the former president’s ineligibility, the annulment of Bolsonaro’s ticket with General Braga Netto – which could not be done, since the former president was not elected in 2022 and the trial is held after the election. In addition, the party asks for the exclusion of videos from the content published by Agência Brasil – which has already been done.

If convicted, Bolsonaro could be ineligible for 8 years and will lose the next 3 electoral disputes: 2024, 2026 and 2028.

So far, 2 former presidents have already become ineligible: Fernando Collor de Mello It is Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula’s case, in particular, was reversed and today the PT occupies the presidency again.

understand each case

The former president was accused of corruption by his own brother, Pedro Collor de Mello, in a scheme involving his former treasurer Paulo César Farias. PC Farias, as he was called, would be the key to the corruption scheme disclosed in 1992.

During the trial of his impeachment in the National Congress, on December 29, 1992, Collor resigned as president to circumvent his ineligibility. Even so, the Senate determined that he would be barred from running for public office for 8 years.

Collor was the 1st president in Latin America to be impeached, in addition to being the 1st president removed after the redemocratization of Brazil.

At the time, the former president filed a lawsuit at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) to recover his political rights. He claimed that the resignation took place before the judgment that condemned him. In December 1993, the STJ upheld his ineligibility, understanding that his resignation from office was a “legal ruse”.

In 1994, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) dismissed the corruption lawsuit against Collor and PC Farias, however, it maintained its ineligibility for the next election.

Collor only ran for one election again in 2000, when he was a candidate for mayor of São Paulo, but he was not victorious. He returned to politics in 2006, when he was elected Senator of the Republic for Alagoas, a position he held for 16 years.

In May of this year, Collor was sentenced to 8 years and 10 months in prison by the STF for passive corruption and money laundering. The Court also determined the loss of the former president’s political rights.

The current President of the Republic has also been prevented from running for election. In September 2018, the TSE decided that Lula could not be a candidate for the Planalto Palace in that year’s election.

The current president was left out of the dispute because of the Clean Record Law, which prevents candidacies from those who have already been convicted in two instances of Justice.

Lula was convicted of the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering in the Guarujá triplex case, investigated by the Lava Jato operation. Convictions against the president amounted to almost 30 years, but he was jailed for 580 days.

The petista was released on November 8, 2019, at the age of 74, after the STF decided that the sentences should begin to be served after the possibilities of appeal had been exhausted. Despite having been released and elected president of the Republic, Lula was not acquitted of all charges. The STF annulled the convictions and determined that the PT’s political rights were restored.

Dilma case

Even with the impeachment suffered in 2016, the Senate decided that the political rights of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) would be maintained.

Dilma lost her mandate, by 61 votes to 20, for the crime of responsibility by editing 3 supplementary credit decrees, without legislative authorization, in addition to delaying the transfer of subsidies from the Safra Plan to Banco do Brasil, in disagreement with budget and tax laws.

The PT’s political rights were maintained by the senators in a 2nd vote. The request of the Workers’ Party for the maintenance of political rights was answered by the then Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who presided over the session in the National Congress.

In 2018, Dilma ran for the position of senator of the Republic for Minas Gerais. At the time, the TSE rejected all actions that asked for her ineligibility. She took 4th place in the contest.

What leads to ineligibility?

According to the TSE, the candidate who: