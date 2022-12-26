The future minister of the Secretariat for Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), said this Monday (Dec.26, 2022) that the president’s supporter camps Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in front of Army barracks across the country became “true incubators of violent acts”🇧🇷

The deputy also stated that the current head of the Executive urged allies not to recognize the result of the elections and had no “civilized gesture” of calling to greet the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“The warning about ownership comes from the beginning, when we won the elections. And the current President of the Republic, in an anti-democratic posture […] incited Bolsonarist hordes to try to make some kind of reaction, to disrespect the Constitution and the elections. And they turned these fronts of barracks into true incubators of violent acts, of acts that try to disrespect democracy and the electoral result”, said Padilla. For the future minister, the responsibility for public safety during the presidential inauguration lies with the government of the Federal District.

He arrived at the hotel where Lula is staying in Brasília in the early afternoon of this Monday (Dec. 26). He will participate in meetings with the president-elect to define the last batch of ministers for the future government. The names of 16 ministers must be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday (27 and 28.Dec.2022). Lula also returned to Brasilia this Monday. He spent Christmas in São Paulo with his family.

Concern over the ceremony has increased since Saturday (Dec. 24), when a bomb was found in a box on the road leading to Brasília Airport. The Military Police and the Fire Department of the Federal District were called.

On the same day, George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54 years old, was arrested by the Civil Police of the DF accused of having set up the explosive device. In testimony, he stated that the plan was “Start Chaos” that would lead to “decreation of the state of siege in the country”🇧🇷

According to the future Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, “all procedures” of the president-elect’s inauguration will be “reassessed“aimed at”strengthening security”.

Despite the tension, Padilha invited the population in general to travel to Brasília to participate in the presidential inauguration ceremonies, especially in the concerts that will be held at the Esplanada dos Ministérios in the so-called “Festival of the Future”popularly known as “Lulapalooza”🇧🇷

Padilha also said that the possibility of Bolsonaro traveling to the United States this week so as not to have to deliver the presidential sash to Lula on January 1 shows that the president is a “clay leader”.

“This attitude of fleeing Brazil and going to the arms of [Donald] Trump, is typical of a clay leader who demonstrated after the elections that he did not have the slightest condition to run a country or lead a movement. I keep imagining those followers he has […]I keep imagining their faces at that moment when he flees Brazil”, said.