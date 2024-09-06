Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2024 – 7:35

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) contradicted one of his main allies, the governor of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos), and said on the night of this Thursday, 5, that he considers it “too early” to enter “massively” in the campaign of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) in the capital of São Paulo.

He also stated that he called pastor Silas Malafaia when he saw the information that Nunes would attend the September 7 demonstration on Avenida Paulista and said that it was necessary to make room for all candidates who wanted to go. Malafaia had said that the demonstration against Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes was not a place for Pablo Marçal (PRTB), who is competing for the Bolsonaro vote with Nunes.

Earlier on Thursday, Tarcísio said in a press conference that he had spoken with Bolsonaro, and reported that the former president was “very excited” and would join the campaign for the reelection of the mayor of São Paulo, of whom he is at least formally allied and who has nominated his running mate. According to the governor, the details would be planned after the holiday.

“I get along well with Tarcísio. I’m going to São Paulo tomorrow (Friday). As always, I’ll be sleeping at Bandeirantes. We talked a lot. This more explicit support doesn’t come from me, period. It’s too early, in my opinion, for me to join the campaign massively. I may have to wait a little longer,” said Bolsonaro, after a campaign rally in Belo Horizonte, where he is supporting state deputy Bruno Engler (PL).

Despite Bolsonaro’s gesture, Marçal has not yet confirmed whether he will attend the demonstration on Paulista Avenue. “I saw in the press that the current mayor would be going. So, I called Silas Malafaia and said that if he goes, all the other candidates can go. Obviously, they won’t use the microphone, because it would be a rally. That won’t be the case. If Pablo Marçal goes, he will be very well received, just like any other candidate,” he declared.

The former president also said that he could not wish the influencer “good luck” and recalled that he had an agreement to support Ricardo Nunes in São Paulo. At the beginning of the campaign, Bolsonaro acknowledged that the mayor was not his “dream candidate,” but that he supported him after being convinced by the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto.

The former Chief Executive also denied reports published in the press that he had warned Tarcísio not to get too close to Nunes on the grounds that if the mayor did not make it to the second round, the governor could have his image tarnished.

“They said I did it. Who said I did it (the warning to Tarcísio)? It’s easy for the press, it’s a source, someone close to Bolsonaro, a friend, I don’t know what. You have the confidentiality of the source. It’s a lot of gossip in the press. I don’t agree with that,” he said.