President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) repudiated the actions of former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB) against Minister Carmén Lúcia, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Jefferson’s daughter, Cristiane Brazil (PTB-RJ), released a video last Friday (21.Oct.2022) in which the politician calls the minister of “Blair Witch” it’s from “Carmen Lucifer”.

Jefferson’s attacks came after the minister voted in favor of punishing the broadcaster. Young pan because of commentators’ statements considered distorted or offensive to the former president and presidential candidate Lula (PT).

On his Twitter profile, Bolsonaro criticized the former deputy’s stance towards the minister. The president also repudiated the former deputy’s armed action against PF (Federal Police) agents this Sunday (23.Oct.2022). According to preliminary information, Jefferson, who is under house arrest, shot at agents who were serving an arrest warrant at his residence.

Bolsonaro said he appointed the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, to monitor the case.

Politicians and authorities also repudiated Jefferson's speech and expressed solidarity with Carmen Lúcia.

Jefferson’s curses

In the video, the petebista calls Cármen Lúcia “Blair Witch”a reference to the horror film of the same name released in 1999, and of “Carmen Lucifer”. He criticizes the minister because of an alleged “Censorship of Young Pan”. Jefferson, however, made an incorrect reference.

The episode that the ex-deputy reports, in which the minister claims to be “against censorship”, took place in the trial in which the TSE, with the judge’s favorable vote, barred the exhibition of a documentary by the producer Brasil Paralelo. Read more in this report.

The video was published per Cristiane Brazil (PTB-RJ), former deputy and daughter of Jefferson, on her Twitter profile.

“My father came back with all his indignation! Then there are those who say that he exaggerates, that he is wrong… oh no? What that horrible witch did was worthy of some severe punishment! Impeachment type! But the writing of Pachecuzinho wanting to be a minister will NEVER do it!”said.

Jefferson was arrested on August 13, 2021 by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, after making attacks on ministers of the Court. Since January 2022, he has been under house arrest.

Read the former deputy’s full speech:

“I am outraged. I can not. I went to review the vote of the Blair Witch, Carmen ‘Lucifer’ in the prior censorship of Jovem Pan. I looked again. Unbelievable. You really remember those prostitutes, those whores broken into, right? Who turn to the guy and say ‘ih benzinho, in the ass? I never gave the tail. It’s the 1st time. It’s the 1st time’. She did it for the 1st time. She gave up unconstitutionality for the 1st time. It goes like this: ‘Prior censorship is unconstitutional. It’s against the Supreme Court’s summary, but it’s just this once, honey’. Blair Witch. It’s rotten on the inside and hideous on the outside. A witch. A witch. If you put a pointed hat and a broom in your hand, it flies. God save me from this woman who is there in this latrine that is the Superior Electoral Court”.