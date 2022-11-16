The Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonarowho lost the elections on October 30 against the progressive leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, completed two weeks of absolute silence this Wednesday, which has been attributed to a illness.

What has been a total lack of official information was broken today by the vice president Hamilton Mouraowho told the newspaper or globe that the far-right leader suffers from erysipelas, a skin disease that he has suffered a leg injury and is preventing him from leaving his official residence in Brasilia, where he is being held.

“It’s a matter of health. He has a leg injury, an erysipelas. He cannot wear pants” nor could he appear “in shorts”, explained the vice president, after representing him in an act of handing over the credentials of new ambassadors, including those of Argentina, Daniel Scioli, and Mexico, Laura Esquivel.

The social networks of the president are also completely silenced, who during the last four years has used these media feverishly, even to announce changes of ministers. The last time Bolsonaro appeared on his social networks was on November 2, when he published a video in which he disavowed groups of far-right truckers who were blocking hundreds of highways throughout the country to protest Lula’s victory. at the polls.

These demonstrations ceased after a few days, but have been replaced by concentrations of thousands of people outside the barracks in dozens of cities across the country.

The largest of these protests has been taking place for two weeks in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasilia, where thousands of ultra activists are demanding a military coup to prevent the investiture of Lula, who will assume power on January 1.

Since the day after the elections, the president’s agenda repeats the same phrase daily: “No official commitments.” That prolonged absence, explained only this Wednesday by Vice President Mourao, unleashed a series of conjectures in the local press, which speculated on the possibility of illness and also on a possible “post-electoral depression.”

That last extreme was even considered by leaders of the Liberal Party, which supported his frustrated candidacy for re-election and is now waiting for him to organize opposition to the Lula government, who, unlike Bolsonaro, is in frantic activity as president-elect.

This week, the progressive leader traveled to Egypt to attend the United Nations climate summit (COP27), before which he ratified his commitment to protecting the Amazon, almost abandoned during the Bolsonaro administration.

