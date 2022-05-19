By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro again complained about the Federal Supreme Court and the country’s electoral system this Thursday and said that the suggestions made by the Armed Forces to monitor the results of this year’s elections “will not be thrown in the trash”. .

“Voting is the soul of democracy. It has to be publicly counted and audited. It won’t be two or three people who are going to beat their chests and say ‘I’m in charge, it’s going to be like this and whoever acts differently I’ll hunt down records and arrest them.’ This is not democracy,” Bolsonaro said at an event in Rio de Janeiro.

“The Armed Forces, of which I am the supreme head, were invited to participate in the electoral process. Observations and suggestions from the Armed Forces will not be thrown in the trash. We cannot face the electoral system where the shadow of suspicion hangs. There is a democracy that is the counted vote,” he continued.

Despite the president’s statements, the electronic voting process and the counting of votes are auditable and the totaling of votes takes place publicly, in real time.

Bolsonaro again raised his tone against the Superior Electoral Court, reaffirming unfounded allegations of possible fraud in electronic voting machines and attacking the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, who is the rapporteur of the investigation of digital militias in the Supreme Court, in which the president and several supporters are investigated. Moraes will also be the president of the TSE during the elections.

Last Monday, Bolsonaro filed a criminal report against Moraes in the STF itself, accusing the minister of abuse of authority. The action was filed the following day by Minister Dias Toffoli, who claimed that there was no indication of crime in the request.

Subsequently, Bolsonaro asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate Moraes for the same alleged crime. However, according to a source heard by Reuters, the request will not prosper in the PGR either.

In his speech, the president again said that he is persecuted by the STF and that there is “explicit interference by the Judiciary” in his government.

“More than half of my time I spend defending myself from undue interference from the STF. That’s sad,” he said.