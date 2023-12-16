According to Bolsonaro, the team could have been champion without fans, but this is the first time that a president has been elected without popular support

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) compared support to his successor, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), with the size of the fans of Red Bull Bragantino, a football club from the city of Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo. According to Bolsonaro, the team “almost no fans” he could have been champion, but it was the first time in the country's history that a president was elected without popular support. “

The CABrazilian championship ended a little while ago, we almost saw a team with almost no fans, Red Bull Bragantino, become champion. Narrowly missed. We could see Bragantino champion without fans, but this is the first time in history that we see a president elected without people”, declared the former head of the Executive during a session at the Legislative Assembly of Paraná, on Friday (15.dec.2023). On that occasion, Bolsonaro received the title of honorary citizen of the State.

Watch (47s):