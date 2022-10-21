Propaganda had the participation of former judge Sergio Moro who criticized corruption scandals in PT governments

The electoral program of the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said this Thursday (20.Oct.2022) that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “preferred to support dictatorships” in their governments. The commercial had the participation of the ex-judge and senator elected by Paraná, Sergio Moro (Brazil Union).

“Lula preferred to support dictatorships than to generate jobs and develop Brazil”says the narrator of the advertisement, Carla Cecato. “The PT, Lula and Dilma governments sent Brazilians’ money to friendly dictators. And worse, they defaulted in Brazil”complete.

Watch (5min10s):

like the Power 360 showed, the campaigns of the 2 candidates did not advance in an attempt to cool the tone of the election propaganda. Moderation was proposed by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), but the legal areas of the Lula and Bolsonaro groups proved inflexible in reaching a consensus on the tone of the advertisements,

Candidates’ campaign materials have been the subject of mutual representation. Requests for suspension of the broadcast of the pieces and rights of reply have increased in recent days.

With a relationship resumed with the president, former judge Sergio Moro debuted in Bolsonaro’s electoral program. The 2 broke up in 2020 and the former minister left the government under criticism from the chief executive. Moro, however, declared support for the president in the 2nd round.

“We cannot allow the PT, with all these corruption scandals, to return to power. So think very carefully about who you are going to vote for, what kind of lesson, what kind of country, do you want to leave for your children.”said Moro.

On Thursday (Oct 20), Lula’s campaign used in its electoral program a speech by Bolsonaro praising Paraguayan dictator Alfredo Stroessner. In the commercial, the narrator states that Stroessner is known for being one of the “World’s Biggest Pedophiles”.

Alfredo Stroessner held the position of president of Paraguay for almost 34 years: from August 1954 to February 1989. His dictatorship was marked by cases of corruption, pedophilia, torture and human rights violations.

Bolsonaro praised the dictator during the inauguration of General Joaquim Silva e Luna as director general of the Itaipu plant, on February 26, 2019. On the occasion, the president called Stroessner a “statesman” and “man of vision”.

