Brazil is experiencing a crucial moment in its politics after the leader of the extreme right, Jair Bolsonaro, has begun to unravel. The former president is also harassed by 20 ongoing legal proceedings. The fact that the police have entered his house and collected his mobile phone, passport and his weapons, of being investigated for allegedly having falsified his covid vaccine certificate, of being the mentor of the failed coup d’état on January 8, has revolutionized the entire political class.

For example, having been left without a passport to leave Brazil has already prevented him from traveling to Portugal to participate in the meeting of the European extreme right, which was being organized in Lisbon. It has been a heavy blow that has weakened him even in the face of his most fervent supporters.

This is leading the political class, both the non-coup right-wing forces and those in the center, to seek alternatives to the leadership of Bolsonaro, who would only be used as an animator for the next municipal elections. And that’s if he doesn’t end up in jail before.

Bolsonaro will continue, even while in prison, to maintain his hard core of right-wing fascist faithful who will not abandon him and will continue to make noise on social networks. But his leadership on a national scale is fading and political forces are repositioning.

This situation may also affect the new progressive government at this time, which continues to find it difficult to dominate Congress and approve its proposals, since it continues without a majority and with difficulty even in approving the new economic law.

What is beginning to appear more and more clearly is that Lula’s third term could be the last, not only for the left but also for the Workers’ Party, which remains anchored in its policy of a left that is increasingly difficult to achieve. majority in the country.

If Lula managed to return to power this time, it was precisely because he had the intuition to create a government leaning to the center, thus collecting the votes of those who did not want Bolsonaro’s fascist right or the left of his old party.

And it is that center that seems to be beginning to consolidate more and more strongly and that is beginning to glimpse even as a center right that today already dominates Congress.

This may explain why they are trying to convince Lula to talk less about the war in Ukraine and to worry about his world leadership, which he already has, and to focus on governing internally by launching an Administration that has a range of ministers prepared and with programs that if he managed to pass Congress, would mean a qualitative leap in politics in general. That policy that was poisoned during the four years of the disastrous Bolsonaro government.

What is becoming increasingly clear is that the Brazilian electorate is tired of extremes and internal party political disputes and wants concrete action. From the drop in inflation that punishes the middle class as well as the poorest segments, of which there are millions, to the possibility of finding work for everyone, especially for the new generations who are the most sacrificed and who could end up rejecting the politics as something that does not belong to them. Or even worse, that they end up considering politics and democratic values ​​as something that does not concern them, since it does not open up new horizons of hope.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region