For the magistrate, the clash between the Powers continues to this day because Congress has many supporters of the former president

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, said that the clash between the Judiciary and Legislative Powers is a reflection of the number of congressmen who support the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to him, the former president “elected the Supreme” as an opponent.

“The former president attacked the court and offended its members with a very high level of incivility. Anywhere in the world, that would be terrifying.”, he stated in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Pauloadding that the behavior “was relatively tolerated by a large contingent of voters who identified with that language and attitude”.

For Barroso, “it's natural” that the congressmen who were elected in the Bolsonarista wave “want to meet the expectations of their voters who think that the Supreme Court is part of the problem”.

According to him, there is in democracy “place for liberals, progressives and conservatives”, but not for those who do not value it. “I have tried to convince people that the Supreme Court is indispensable in democracy”, he stated.

Any anger towards the STF is the result, according to the judge, of a historical process of institutional disrespect. Furthermore, there is animosity on social media, fueled by the actions of robots. “There is a political motivation to mobilize radical bases in the speech against the Supreme Court”, he stated.

The STF minister stated that he maintains a good relationship with the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). According to Barroso, the senator is “extremely civilized and polite” and represents “an important leadership” in Congress.

Despite this, Barroso declared that there is, in the Senate, a group with a severe critical view of the STF, which he classified as unfair.

“He [Pacheco], president of a House, seeks, to some extent, to express the dominant feeling in that House. What I said once again is that tampering with the Supreme Court, in the year it was invaded by anti-democratic coup plotters, is bad symbolism”, he declared.

According to the judge, the STF “has done very well” to Brazil. “In defending democracy, we provide an important service”, he stated.

“I don't think the STF always gets it right, as a human institution, it has flaws. In a collegiate body, people have their own ideas, sometimes one of us diverges from a prevailing line, no one owns the truth“, he said. “We managed to stop authoritarian populism, we provided an essential service to the country, which is the preservation of the Constitution and democracy”, he added.

When talking about the Congressional measures to limit the powers of the STF, Barroso stated that some of them have already been accepted by the Supreme Court spontaneously. Among them, the submission to the plenary of precautionary actions involving acts of other Powers.

The problem with these Congressional agendas, according to Barroso, is not the content, but the “symbology” from behind, since they can “pass on to society the mistaken idea that the Supreme Court has a problem”.

Barroso said he did not worry about opinion polls, because, “to some extent”, one is always “displeasing someone”. He stated that he assesses that the STF has been fulfilling its role.

“Public opinion is a somewhat volatile concept, it varies and changes public opinion frequently. I'm a guy that I live for the story and not for the next day”, he declared. “Interpreting the Constitution, with independence and moral courage, means displeasing sectors of society, politics or the economy”, he concluded.