PL sought a spacious and comfortable property, but one that did not boast of wealth or was sumptuous

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) already knows where he will live in Brasília after leaving the Alvorada Palace, on December 31, 2022.

The Liberal Party found a residence in a condominium in the federal capital to accommodate the president from January 1st. A large and comfortable property was sought, but one that did not boast of wealth or was sumptuous.

This week was crucial to define practical details of the future of the chief executive defeated in the electoral dispute.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), signed an act last Wednesday (30.Nov) granting Bolsonaro parliamentary retirement.

The text was published in Official Diary of the Union this Friday (Dec 2), and the value of the benefit should be close to R$ 30,000.

As the law guarantees, the current president will have security and official apparatus funded by the Union, which includes:

4 servers for security activities and personal support;

2 servants of commissioned positions of the DAS Group (Superior Management and Advice) level 5;

2 drivers.

In addition, the PL summit should give Bolsonaro a position within the party.

Currently, Bolsonaro receives R$ 42,880.19 per month. The amounts refer to R$ 11,945.49 gross monthly retirement as a retired Army captain and R$ 30,934.70 (R$ 23,453.43, after taxes) of salary as President of the Republic, according to the Transparency Portal.