Former president spoke to supporters at a rally in the city of Santa Cruz do Sul (RS); he was accompanied by PL deputies and his son Jair Renan

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Thursday night (25.Jul.2024) during an act with supporters in Santa Cruz do Sul (RS) that he challenges the TV Globo to invite him to a live interview to discuss vaccines, jewelry, corruption, advertising funds and Brazil.

“Don’t you have the courage or dignity to invite me to a 2 hour live broadcast?”said Bolsonaro in a video published on his X profile (ex-Twitter) this Friday (26.Jul.2024).

Watch (1min21s):

Jair Bolsonaro met with supporters at an event in the city of Santa Cruz do Sul and was accompanied by federal deputies Sanderson (PL-RS) and Zucco (PL-RS); and his son, the pre-candidate for councilor in Balneário Camboriú (SC), Jair Renan Bolsonaro (PL).

This Friday (26th July) he heads to Porto Alegre, where participate of the PL municipal convention.