According to the president, the billionaire’s company will bring internet to 19,000 schools in rural or isolated areas.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) celebrated on Friday night (May 20, 2022) that Elon Musk’s Starlink will bring internet to 19,000 schools in rural areas in Brazil. The Chief Executive posted a meme on his twitter celebrating the partnership with the South African billionaire’s company.

“- Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk thanks. Leaving aside the zap memes, today’s meeting was of great importance in the search for solutions to Brazil’s structural problems. The partnership with Starlink will finally bring internet to 19,000 schools in rural or isolated areas of the country”wrote Bolsonaro.

Here’s the post:

Bolsonaro spoke for 3 minutes at his meeting with Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, in the interior of São Paulo. He said that the entrepreneur can be called a “myth of freedom” and called it “Breath of Hope” the billionaire’s recent purchase of Twitter.

monitored deforestation

Elon Musk’s company will also monitor deforestation and illegal fires in the Amazon. The businessman arrived in Brazil this Friday (May 20) for a meeting organized by the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria.

In your official account at twitterMusk said Starlink will connect 19,000 schools in rural areas and do environmental monitoring of the Amazon.

“Very excited to be in Brazil for the launch of Starlink for 19,000 schools without internet in rural areas & environmental monitoring of the Amazon”, wrote Musk on Twitter this Friday (May 20th).