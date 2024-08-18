Maria Yvelônia supported the “Bloco da Diversidade” event and donated money to PT member Agnelo Queiroz, former governor of the Federal District arrested for corruption

The candidate for mayor of Valparaíso de Goiás, a city of almost 200 thousand inhabitants located on the outskirts of the Federal District, Maria Yvelonia (Solidariedade-GO), enjoys the prestige and support of Jair and Michelle Bolsonaro.

Affiliated with Solidariedade, the acronym of the federal deputy and trade unionist Paulinho of the Force (Solidariedade-SP), a historic ally of LulaYvelônia fell into the couple’s good graces, who chose to support her instead of her fellow party member Joe Antonio (PL-GO).

In the Bolsonaro government, she held the position of Secretary of Social Assistance at the Ministry of Citizenship from 2021 to 2022.

A curious fact is that a few years earlier, in 2014, Yvelônia donated R$1,000 to the PT candidate’s campaign. Agnelo Queirozformer governor of the Federal District arrested for bidding fraud and corruption.

Wanted by Poder360the candidate denied the donation.”They used my CPF without my knowledge, considering that I am a public servant and my data is on the Transparency Portal”.

When asked by this digital newspaper if she filed a complaint at the police station about her CPF being used by third parties, Yvelônia said that she did not file a police report because she only became aware of the fact 6 years later.

“Enough time had passed and I considered that it was no longer worth it. [fazer o B.O]. The proof [que não fez doação] is that my 2015 Income Tax does not show that there was such a contribution on my part”.

LGBTQIA+ EVENT

In February 2024, already in pre-campaign mode, Yvelônia linked her name to an LGBTQIA+ Carnival block held in Valparaíso, called “Diversity Block”.

The candidate says she did not make any financial contributions to the event. She also denies that the campaign violated the rules of the TRE (Regional Electoral Court).

“To date, I have not received any notification of any infringement.”, he stated.

The LGBTQIA+ community has traditionally been critical of the former president. Regarding her support for the community’s event, Yvelônia stated that she is a Christian and cited the biblical commandment: “Love your neighbor as yourself”.

“I, former President Jair Bolsonaro and the former First Lady are against any discrimination“, he said.

Maria Yvelônia will run for Mayor of Valparaíso de Goiás with 4 other candidates: Marcus Vinicius (MDB), Professor Lucimar (PT), Wesley Pacheco (New) and Joe Antonio (PL).