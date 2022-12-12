the senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) said he was rooting for the success of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), but, according to him, the first signs given by the transition team in the economic area are bad. If the petista fails, Jereissati said there are chances of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) return to Planalto in 2026.

In an interview with the newspaper Economic valuepublished on Monday (12.Dec.2022), the senator said that Lula had, in his previous administrations, “a 1st line economic team“who saw the tax issue”as a fundamental point of public policy🇧🇷

Now, the economic thinking of the transition team goes in the opposite direction. 🇧🇷They believe that the fiscal issue is less important because, as you spend more, you invest and the State is the one that promotes growth.”, said the senator. For him, “most economists linked to the PT reason this way🇧🇷

Jereissati supported Lula in the 2nd round of the October elections because, according to him, he saw that democracy was in “check”🇧🇷 However, he declared “fear” of what the PT government could be.

🇧🇷I am concerned that he always refers to his governments, not the PT’s, which would include Dilma [Rousseff]🇧🇷 And Dilma made mistakes that, it seems, there are people willing to repeat“, said.

🇧🇷My fear is that, if the Lula government reaches the end of the 4 years with high inflation, meager growth and all the consequences of this situation, this will revive Bolsonaro for 2026. Therefore, I hope that Lula works out.🇧🇷

CEILING HOLE PEC

Another concern reported by Tasso Jereissati is the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), which allows the new government to spend above the ceiling stipulated. The text has already been approved by the Senate and will be analyzed this week by the Chamber of Deputies🇧🇷

🇧🇷Since the beginning of the presentation of this PEC, I have seen this with great concern”, said the senator. 🇧🇷In the middle of the way, other pendants were placed. Then adding up to R$ 200 billion, which generates greater uneasiness. This circumstance points to high interest rates for a long time, high inflation for a long time, we will probably have to live with a primary deficit.🇧🇷

According to the congressman, the new government needs to define a new fiscal anchor soon to reassure the market. 🇧🇷They decreed the death of the spending cap in the campaign and decreed now [na PEC]🇧🇷 so it is important that this new fiscal framework comes as soon as possible”, he said, adding that the PT promised to resolve the issue by April.

🇧🇷But until then there will be uncertainty, as if there were no rules”, he declared.

REPORTER’S AMENDMENTS

O Power360 found that the Chamber of Deputies awaits a decision of stf (Federal Supreme Court) on the rapporteur amendments to vote on the ceiling-hole PEC. the court judges the constitutionality of this type of transfers to deputies and senators on Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022).

For Jereissati, the rapporteur’s amendments are “very dangerous”, because they deteriorate “not the economy, but democracy” by harming the relationship between the Powers. 🇧🇷Now the president is hostage to Congress and the benches are hostage to RP9 [emendas de relator]🇧🇷 You generate a deep vicious circle“, said.

According to the senator, the rapporteur’s amendments are an example of how Brazil “walked backwards” since the last Lula administrations.

🇧🇷I arrived here at the Senate when Lula was arriving for his 1st Presidency [em 2003]🇧🇷 And my 1st speech was celebrating Lula’s arrival. It was a perfect transition“, said.

🇧🇷More than 20 years later, I come to recognize that I was wrong, because we have institutions threatened again, with their credibility in doubt, part of the population questioning these institutions“, continued.

🇧🇷And some political habits have returned with a vengeance, with a different face and a different name. From the point of view of democratic institutions and political habits, there are improvements and declines. I think that, with this RP9, we’ve gone backwards.🇧🇷

CENTER

Tasso Jereissati said that democratic parties “gone” and those who “it has an owner” have grown.

🇧🇷The redemocratization parties, MDB, DEM, [antigo PFL], the PSDB itself, the PC do B, all disappeared. What are the big ones? With the exception of PT, you have PL, do Valdemar Costa NetoUnião Brasil, do Luciano Bivarthe PSD, of the Gilberto Kassab”, he declared.

According to the congressman, the subtitles no longer represent an idea. 🇧🇷Kassab is one of the most influential men in the bolsonarista government in São Paulo and, at the same time, one of the most influential in Lula’s government“, said.

PSDB

About his party, Jereissati said he sees the acronym smaller, but better. 🇧🇷The PSDB was born a small party, but which everyone recognized as having the best cadres.”, he stated. 🇧🇷It was a brand. Quality, over time, turned into quantity. Today, we really are going through a big crisis.🇧🇷

This crisis, declared the senator, is an opportunity for the PSDB to return to its old principles. 🇧🇷He [o partido] it has been renewed, there is a clear space at the center, because these new parties did not occupy that space. And I see a new generation almost at the level of the founders”, he declared, citing the governors-elect Eduardo Leite (LOL), Eduardo Riedel (MS) and Raquel Lyra (PE), in addition to federal deputy Pedro Cunha Lima🇧🇷

Questioned about the mistakes made by the PSDB, Jereissati replied that there were many. 🇧🇷The 1st, which was not our face, was contesting the election of Dilma [em 2014]”, said.

🇧🇷The fact that the PSDB was in power for a long time also caused the party to have swelling, which did not correspond to the body, to the ideas of the party.🇧🇷