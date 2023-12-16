The speech took place during a session of the Legislative Assembly of Paraná, in which the former president received the title of honorary citizen

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized on Friday (Dec 15, 2023) the work of unions in the country. According to Bolsonaro, unions get in the way and are the “parasites of the nation”. “Brazil has more unions than the whole world, they don’t produce anything, they just get in the way”, declared the former head of the Executive. Bolsonaro's speech took place during a ceremony at the Legislative Assembly of Paraná, in which he received the title of honorary citizen of the State.