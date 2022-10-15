President says that former minister conditioned support for Lula to commitments on “regulations” in the environmental area

President and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called this Saturday (15.Oct.2022) the former minister Marina Silva (Network “lady of the jungles”. He made the statement when commenting on the elected deputy’s support for the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In an interview with journalists in Fortaleza (CE), Bolsonaro praised his ministerial team and praised the former and current Minister of the Environment –Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) and Joaquim Leite, respectively – for maintaining dialogue with the agriculture sector. “Imagine the return of some, for example, that lady from the jungles, from Acre, Marina Silva, returning to the Environment?”said.

Marina Silva is a former senator from Acre and was elected federal deputy for São Paulo this year. She received 237,526 votes. She was Minister of the Environment in the Lula government and candidate for the Presidency of the Republic on 3 occasions.

Bolsonaro said that Marina made demands on Lula to declare her support for the PT. Among the requests would be changes in regulation in the environmental area. “Read the letter she did you do for Lula in order to support him and he agreed? There will simply be no more agriculture in Brazil. It’s all about creating councils, regulations”, he stated.

In September, Bolsonaro had already stated that Marina demanded “demarcate all indigenous lands in Brazil”. In a letter of commitment delivered to Lula, Marina put as one of her proposals “diligently accelerate the completion of the demarcation of indigenous lands and quilombola territories throughout the country”.

The former minister, who had a strained relationship with the PT since the 2014 election, announced on September 12 that she supported Lula in this year’s presidential race.

The alliance was the result of a process of rapprochement that involved several nods from Lula. In the announcement, made to journalists in São Paulo with the presence of several PT members, Marina was called “lifemate”.

Watch the president’s interview in Fortaleza (36min46s):

PowerDate

Search PowerDate held from the 9th to the 11th of October 2022 shows Lula with 52% of valid vote intentions against 48% of Bolsonaro in the 2nd round race for the Presidency of the Republic. Both maintained the rates recorded in the last weekindicating a stable scenario.

The rates consider valid votes – those given to a candidate, excluding blanks and nulls. That’s how the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will release the results on the night of the election Sunday of the 2nd round, on October 30th.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 5,000 interviews in 347 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 9 to 11, 2022. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. The TSE registration is BR-09241/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of results is done in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura.

