For the former president, the increase in the Esplanada is in line with the speech of eliminating the deficit

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the number of ministries created by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), currently at 38. He also said that the head of the Executive is “throwing it in the trash” what Brazil needs to grow economically.

“Another ministry created by misgovernment and continues to throw away everything the country needs to prosper economically, further swelling the public sector and massacring Brazilians with increased taxes and fees. How do you have the nerve to talk about eliminating the deficit? It’s one fake news after another non-stop.” Bolsonaro wrote in a publication on X (ex-Twitter) this Saturday (September 16, 2023).

Referring to the PT member as “cachaceiro”the former president recalls that he reduced the number of ministries in his administration to 23. Bolsonaro compares his brand to that of the PT member, who last week created the Ministry of Small and Microenterprises, to relocate Márcio França. He left the Ports and Airports portfolio to make way for Centrão and increase the government’s base.

Bolsonaro says that Lula created 39 ministries, however, the PT administration currently has 38 ministries. He does not mention what the 39th would be. The record belongs to the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in the 2nd term, which reached 39.

According to the former president, the expansion of the Esplanade “inflates the public machine” It is “massacre” Brazilians who will have to pay more taxes. For him, this attitude is in line with the government’s Budget proposal with zero deficit in 2024. Bolsonaro also states that he delivered the government with “historic surplus” of R$54.1 billion.