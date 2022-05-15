The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, called this Sunday, 15, “psychopath” and “imbecile” who sees the demonstrations of his supporters on May 1 of this year and on September 7, 2021 as undemocratic. In both protests, there were requests for the dismissal of magistrates of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and, in one of them, the Chief Executive even said that he would no longer comply with the judicial decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Bolsonaro also said this Sunday that anyone who displays banners with requests for AI-5, the most repressive act of the military dictatorship, is worthy of pity. The measure has already been considered by the president’s son 03, Eduardo Bolsonaro, and defended by deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), who was sentenced by the Supreme to eight years and nine months in prison, but received a presidential pardon.

“I’m not attacking at all. Only a psychopath or imbecile can say that the September 7th and May 1st movements are acts that attack democracy. Anyone who says that is a psychopath or an imbecile,” said Bolsonaro, after riding a motorcycle and visiting fairs in Brasília. The president also rode a watercraft in a “lanchaciata” organized by his supporters.

In the act of May 1, in Brasília, there were requests for the departure of STF ministers, both in banners and in speeches in sound cars. At the time, deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) said that Daniel Silveira was “a symbol of the struggle for freedom”. On the occasion, Bolsonaro went to the demonstration, on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, greeted supporters, but did not speak at the electric trio.

On September 7 of last year, however, the president called Moraes a “scoundrel”, in a speech on Avenida Paulista, asked the magistrate to “leave” and said that, from that moment on, he would not obey any decision that came from the minister. The declaration generated one of the main institutional crises of the Bolsonaro government, which only cooled after the chief executive released a letter, written with the help of former president Michel Temer, in which he backed down on the threat of breaching court decisions.

But, in a new attack against the Supreme Court, on April 21 of this year, Bolsonaro granted a presidential pardon to Silveira, who had been convicted by the Court less than 24 hours earlier. “A freak raises a banner there, ‘AI-5’. Is there AI-5? You have to feel sorry for the guy who raises the AI-5 belt. The AI-5 was there in the 1960s,” the president said on Sunday. The deputy himself, forgiven by him, however, made apology for the act of repression in videos published on social networks in 2021.

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) also defended, in 2019, drastic measures, such as “a new AI-5”, to contain street demonstrations such as those that took place in Chile that year. “If the left radicalizes to this point, we will need to respond. And that answer could be via a new AI-5, it could be via legislation passed via plebiscite, as happened in Italy. Some answer will have to be given”, said the parliamentarian, at the time. Eduardo also said, in 2018, that a “soldier and a corporal” would be enough to close the STF.

The president also returned this Sunday to question the electoral process, without presenting evidence. “We want clean elections. Someone says it’s clean and I have to believe it? Am I going to have to believe in Mr. Barroso, Mr. Fachin, Mr. Alexandre de Moraes?”, said Bolsonaro, referring to ministers of the Court. “If we can improve, why not improve? Why hold elections under suspicion? End it,” he added.

nursing floor

Bolsonaro also promised this Sunday to sanction the salary floor for nurses, approved this month by Congress. The bill creates a salary floor for nursing professionals at the national level, ranging from R$2,375 to R$4,750. “I intend to sanction. I am waiting for the definition of what will be the source of funds”, said the president this Sunday.

During the vote on the proposal in the plenary of the Chamber, the leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), stated that the creation of the floor represents a great challenge for the public coffers. Barros said that, as there was no indication of the origin of the resources to fund the proposal, the government’s orientation would be against it. “Right now, the project does not comply with the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF), and therefore the government vote is against”, he declared.

However, as approval of the project was inevitable, Barros assured that the government would remain committed to seeking sources of funding for the floor. “There are R$ 16 billion that are awaiting the source of funds and we are working long and hard in the search for funds to ensure that the achievements are effective”, he said, at the time.