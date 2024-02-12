Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2024 – 20:42

In a video distributed on social media through the profiles of close allies, former president Jair Bolsonaro called for an event on the 25th on Avenida Paulista, with the argument that he wants to use the occasion to defend himself, amid police investigations. Federal. The former president's advisor and lawyer, Fabio Wajngarten, confirmed the event would take place.

Bolsonaro was one of the targets of operation Tempus Veritatis last week and had to hand over his passport to the authorities. The PF is investigating the former president's participation in an effort to carry out a coup d'état, preventing the 2022 elections or the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The revelation of a meeting in which the former president talks about “reacting” before the elections and conversations among allies about the possibility of a rupture brought the investigations into the former head of the Executive closer. The PF is also investigating other cases involving the former president and his surroundings, such as the alleged sale of jewelry that belonged to the Union, revealed by the Estadãothe creation of a parallel Abin in the government, the falsification of vaccination card data and the operation of digital militias.

In the video, Bolsonaro argues that the act will be “peaceful” and asks his supporters to avoid carrying banners “against anyone”. In previous events called by the former president, banners calling for federal intervention and attacking ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) became common.

“Hello friends from all over Brazil. especially in São Paulo. On the last Sunday of February, the 25th, at 3pm, I will be in Paulista, carrying out a peaceful act in defense of our democratic rule of law. I ask all of you to show up wearing green and yellow and, more than that: not to show up with any banner or poster against anyone”, says Bolsonaro in the publication.

The former president states that, at the event, he wants to defend himself “against all the accusations that have been made” against him. “More than speeches, a photograph of all of you, as you are the most important people at this event. To show Brazil and the world our union, our concerns, what we want”, he added.