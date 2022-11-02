The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recorded video this Wednesday (2.Nov.2022) asking its supporters to unblock roads. Protesters have been in the streets since Sunday (30.Oct), when the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in the elections.

“I want to appeal to you: clear the highways. This is not, in my opinion, part of these legitimate manifestations. We will not lose, we here, this legitimacy of ours”, declared in video posted on their profiles on social networks.

Watch (2min51s):

Bolsonaro claimed to be “upset”, but said it was necessary “have your head on straight”. He mentioned rights provided for in the Constitution. According to him, the protests are “welcome”, however, cannot interfere with people’s locomotion.

“The closing of highways in Brazil harms people’s right to go. It’s there in our Constitution and we’ve always had within these 4 lines, you have to respect the rights of other people who are moving, in addition to the damage to our economy“, said.

Acts on highways are not part of the “democratic game”, according to the president. He urged his supporters to protest otherwise and mentioned damage to the economy.

“Loss everyone is having with these closed highways. The appeal I make to you: clear these roads, protest in another way, in other places, that this is very welcome, it is part of our democracy”, stated.

The demonstrations started on Sunday night (Oct 30). According to survey of Power360, together with the PRF (Federal Highway Police) state units, 16 states still registered active roadblocks until 5:50 pm this Wednesday. So far, 688 demonstrations have been undone.

On Monday night (Oct 31), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the PRF to unblock the highways immediately. Bolsonaro defended the corporation’s actions.

“We put our Federal Highway Police from the 1st moment to clear highways across Brazil and they have been doing a good job of trying to clear them, but there are many points and the difficulties are enormous”.

Lula won the elections with 60,345,999 votes (50.90% of valid votes). Bolsonaro had the support of 58,206,354 voters (19.10%).

Here is the full text of the president’s speech:

“Brazilians who are protesting all over Brazil, I know you are upset, you are sad, you expected something else. I’m also just as upset and as sad as you are, but we have to keep our heads straight. Protests and demonstrations are very welcome, they are part of the democratic game. And over the years a lot of this was done by Brazil, in Esplanada, Copacabana, Paulista, many, many other places.

“Now, there’s something that’s not cool. The closing of highways in Brazil harms people’s right to go. It’s there in our Constitution and we’ve always had these 4 lines, you have to respect the rights of other people who are moving, in addition to the damage to our economy. I know the economy matters and you’re giving more importance to other things now. It’s legit.

“I want to appeal to you: clear the highways. This is not, in my opinion, part of these legitimate manifestations. We are not going to lose our legitimacy here. Other demonstrations are taking place all over Brazil, in squares. It is, I repeat, part of the democratic game. Feel free. And, of course, you are spontaneously manifesting.

“We put our Federal Highway Police from the 1st moment to clear highways across Brazil and they have been doing a good job of trying to clear them, but there are many points and the difficulties are enormous.

“Loss everyone is having with these closed highways. The appeal I make to you: clear these highways, protest otherwise, in other places, that this is very welcome, it’s part of our democracy. Please don’t think badly of me, I want the best for you. During all this time at the head of the presidency, I collaborated to revive the patriotic feeling, love for the country, our green and yellow colors, defense of the family, defense of freedom.

“Let’s not throw it away, let’s do what has to be done. I am with you and I am sure you are with me. The request is highways, let’s clear them for the good of our nation and so that we can keep fighting for democracy and freedom. Thank you very much to all of you, God bless our Brazil.”