President spoke about the September 7 demonstrations while participating in the March for Jesus in Recife

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was this Saturday (06.Aug.2022) in the city of Recife to participate in a motorcycle and the March for Jesus. Alongside the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, he again summoned supporters for acts “in defense of liberty”in reference to the 7th of September parades.

“I invite all of you, next September 7, in your city, to attend to celebrate two things: the 200 years of our independence and the future 200 years of our freedom”said Bolsonaro.

He also talked about elections: “May you decide not with your heart, but with reason, those who will dictate the destinies of Pernambuco and our Brazil. Do not omit”.

Watch (7min09s):

Shortly after, it was Michelle’s turn to address the audience that was following the March. she said the “people of Pernambuco are very loved” is that “the greatest president” is Jesus Christ.

Bolsonaro received the microphone from the woman’s hands. he said he would “ask the first lady for something you get every day” and kissed her.

Watch the moment (4min31s):

In November 2022, the couple will celebrate 15 years of marriage. They have a daughter together: Laura, 11 years old. She is the 5th heir of the President of the Republic, who lists her children from 01 to 05. In order: Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ), Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and Jair Renan Bolsonaro. The 3 politicians are the children of Bolsonaro’s 1st wife, while Renan was the fruit of the 2nd relationship.

motorcycle

Earlier, Bolsonaro also participated in a motorcycle and was accompanied by the PL candidates for the government of Pernambuco, Anderson Ferreira, and the Senate, former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado.

Watch (1min29s):