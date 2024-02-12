Bolsonaro calls for a rally on Av. Paulista for February 25th

According to the former president, the event will be in “defense of democracy”, asking that posters not be carried “against anyone”

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called on its supporters for an act “in defense of the democratic rule of law” on February 25th at 3pm on Av. Paulista, in São Paulo. According to him, the demonstration will be to defend against “all charges” that they have suffered in recent months.

Bolsonaro is the target of operation Tempus Veritatis. On Thursday (Feb 8), the PF (Federal Police) carried out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures against the former president and his supporters for alleged attempted coup d'état to maintain him in the Presidency of the Republic.

In a video shared on social media, Bolsonaro asked supporters not to take posters and banners “against anyone”. The former president also asked people who attend to wear green and yellow clothes.

He said he wanted a photograph to show Brazil and the world the unity of the Brazilian people, their concerns and that they want God, country, family and freedom.

Watch (1min25s):