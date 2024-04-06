Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 04/06/2024 – 13:04

Investigated for an attempted coup d'état, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called for a new demonstration, this time in Rio de Janeiro, on April 21st, the national holiday of Tiradentes.

“I'm inviting you to a big demonstration in Rio de Janeiro, on Copacabana Beach.

We will be continuing what happened in São Paulo, on February 25th. We are discussing, bringing information to you, together with authorities and pastor Silas Malafaia, about our Democratic Rule of Law and, also, talking about the biggest fake news in the history of Brazil, which is summarized today in the draft of the coup”, he said the former president. “We will fight for our democracy and our freedom,” he added.

This time, the former president did not make any request for his supporters to refuse to carry posters with attacks on ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), as he did when he called for the event on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, in February.

Bolsonaro, generals of the Armed Forces and former ministers of State are being investigated by the Federal Police for an attempted coup. According to investigations, the group planned to annul the results of the 2022 elections, prevent the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and arrest ministers of the country's Supreme Court. At least three coup drafts were found in the possession of the former president and allies.

On February 8, the Federal Police carried out 33 search and seizure warrants and four preventive arrest warrants in the operation investigating the coup attempt, called Tempus Veriratis. After that, Bolsonaro called for the demonstration in Paulista.

In São Paulo, the former president said he was persecuted and asked for amnesty for coup plotters who participated in the attack on Praça dos Três Poderes, on January 8th. The former president also denied leading a coup movement after the defeat in the elections.

“A coup is a tank in the street, it’s a weapon, it’s a conspiracy. None of this was done in Brazil. Why do they keep accusing me of a scam? Because there is a draft state of defense decree. Coup using the Constitution? I make it clear that a state of siege begins with the president convening the Republic's council. Was this done? did not say.

“It is Parliament who decides whether or not the president can issue a state of siege decree. The defense is similar. In other words, now they want to launch a coup in all of us using provisions of the Constitution whose final say is given by Parliament”, he continued.