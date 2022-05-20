President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke for 3 minutes in his meeting with Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, in the interior of São Paulo. He said that the entrepreneur can be called a “myth of freedom” and called it “breath of hope” the billionaire’s recent purchase of Twitter.

“The most important thing about his presence is immaterial. Nowadays, we could call it the ‘myth of freedom’”, he said.

The businessman arrived in Brazil on the morning of this Friday (May 20, 2022). He came to Brazil to meet with entrepreneurs who are part of the Conecta Amazônia project. His interest is focused on the operations of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in the Amazon region. Want to provide broadband services.

“The issue of the Amazon is very important to us. We intend and need, and we count on Elon Musk, so that the Amazon is known by everyone in Brazil and in the world. Show the exuberance of this region, how it is preserved by us and how much harm do to us those who spread lies about this region”, said the president.

The meeting with Bolsonaro was omitted from the official agenda released by Palácio do Planalto. In live on Thursday night (May 19), the president stated that he would have a private meeting with “very important person, recognized all over the world”. Didn’t mention Musk’s name. “This person came to help our Amazon”.

Bolsonaro was accompanied by ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security), Paulo Sérgio Nogueira (Defense) and Carlos França (Foreign Affairs). In the audience, there were also Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF, the special advisor to the Presidency, Walter Braga Netto, the wife of Minister Fábio Faria, Patrícia Abravanel, and other personalities.

Read the full text of Bolsonaro’s speech alongside Musk:



“Good morning everyone. Greet those who honor and prestige us. We are having a brief report that the future is the present. That technology will increasingly be present among us. Back there we had the end of the typewriter. Here the end of driving schools and the national driver’s license was announced

“But the most important aspect of his presence is immaterial, nowadays we could call him the ‘myth of freedom’. It is what we will need for anything that, by chance, we can think of for the future. The example you gave us a few days ago, when the purchase of Twitter was announced, was a breath of hope for us here. The whole world passes by people who want to steal that freedom from us. And freedom is the seed for the future.

“His presence here, everyone knows his importance to the world, he could be worried about himself, but no, he came to our country and demonstrates what he intends to leave for all of us. His passage and this brief explanation is something that will mark us forever, especially me, seeing the youth up there, I was your age at a completely different time.

“I could never have imagined, when I was your age, that we would reach the stage we are in at the moment. Technology, science, study make life better for everyone.

“The issue of the Amazon is very important to us – as we said in 8:32 – we need and count on Elon Musk so that the Amazon is known by everyone in Brazil and in the world to show the exuberance of this region, how it is preserved by us and how much harm does to us those who spread lies about this region.

“Very proud and happy, I thank Elon Musk for this visit to Brazil.”