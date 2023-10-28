Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/28/2023 – 12:46

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) “disqualified” when speaking about the final report of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the Acts of January 8th this Friday, 27th, in a event held in Goiânia. The senator, who was the collegiate’s rapporteur, responded that the former president “is afraid of being arrested and that’s why he talks so much nonsense”.

With agendas in Goiânia this weekend, Bolsonaro participated in a lecture for supporters at a hotel in the city. When speaking about the final text of the CPMI, the former president stated that both the report and Eliziane would be “disqualified”. The former head of the Executive also accused the senator of allegedly acting at the behest of the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino.

“Scam? Ever since I took office, they accused me of wanting to carry out a coup. A CPMI whose report is as disqualified as the senator reporting for that CPMI, working for the Minister of Justice,” said Bolsonaro.

Eliziane says Bolsonaro’s words are ‘worthless’

Through a note, Eliziane responded that Bolsonaro’s words “are worthless” and that the former president was “afraid of being arrested”. The senator also highlighted the conclusions of her final report, which points to the participation of the former head of the Executive in an attempted coup d’état following the victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in last year’s elections.

“Bolsonaro was the worst president in the history of Brazil. His words spoken today in Goiânia are worthless, they don’t affect me. Women and people from the Northeast were always a favorite target for him, he had previously attacked the free press, black people and the poor, and tried to lead a coup in Brazil. Bolsonaro has been ineligible for 8 years. The CPMI report was incorporated in its entirety into the STF investigations. He’s afraid of being arrested and that’s why he talks so much nonsense,” said the senator.

Senator named Bolsonaro as the intellectual author of the attacks in Brasília

In the CPMI’s final report, which was approved on the 18th by 20 votes to 11, Eliziane suggested indicting Bolsonaro for the crimes of criminal association, political violence, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law and coup d’état. Together, the maximum sentences total 29 years in prison.

The rapporteur also proposed the indictment of federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), military personnel such as Admiral Almir Garnier Santos, former commander of the Navy, and public security agents from the Federal District and the Federal Highway Police (PRF). Also on the list are Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, and former Justice Minister Anderson Torres.

This Wednesday, the 25th, Gama and government parliamentarians delivered the final report to the competent bodies for forwarding the complaints. The last stop was at the Federal Audit Court (TCU), where President Bruno Dantas guaranteed that the information in the document will be scrutinized to eventually initiate new investigation processes.