Former president minimized investigation investigating him for allegedly harassing a humpback whale while riding a jet ski

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) minimized this Saturday (18.Nov.2023) the Federal Police investigation investigating him for a possible crime of “intentional harassment” of a humpback whale in São Sebastião, off the coast of São Paulo, in June this year. When mentioning the investigation, Bolsonaro called the minister Flavio Dino (Justice) of “whale”, without mentioning his name.

“Every day there’s something evil on me, yesterday’s was that I’m chasing whales. The only whale that doesn’t like me there on the Esplanada is the one in the ministry. It’s the one that says I wanted to carry out the coup now on January 8th. But, that whale disappears with the videos of your ministry”, he said at a PL Mulher event in Porto Alegre (RS).

The Federal Public Ministry of São Paulo announced on Friday (Nov 17) that it would monitor the police investigation into the nuisance of the humpback whale. The information was published in edition of MPF Official Gazette.

In the act, it is mentioned that videos posted on social media recorded the approach of a man piloting a Jet Ski to a humpback whale on June 16th and 17th. “The identity of this person is supposedly attributed to former president Jair Messias Bolsonaro”, states the ordinance signed by attorney Marília Soares Ferreira Iftim.

According to the MPF, the driver of the Jet Ski was driving the vehicle while recording a video on his cell phone. The act details that the Jet Ski “with the engine running, it came within approximately 15m of the specimen that was in the so-called ‘aerial behavior’, in which the animal appears on the surface”.

This Saturday, Bolsonaro and allied deputies attended an event promoted by PL Mulher, which is chaired by former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. At the meeting, she also criticized Dino for the visits of Luciane Barbosa, known as the “Amazonian drug lady”, to the minister’s advisors; and Dino’s visit to Complexo da Maré, in Rio de Janeiro, at the beginning of the year.