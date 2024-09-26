Former president criticizes the governor of GO again for the pandemic; former allies are on different sides in the municipal dispute in the capital

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called on Tuesday (24.Sep.2024) the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (Union Brazil) of “coward” for his actions during the pandemic. Bolsonaro criticized the head of state for joining the movement that encouraged social isolation during the health crisis.

“During the pandemic, we did what had to be done. I was against governors who said ‘stay home, we’ll deal with the economy later’. Cowardly governor! Cowardly governor! The virus was going to get everyone, there was no way to escape the virus.”he declared in a speech during a rally in Goiânia, without mentioning Caiado. In response, the audience applauded Bolsonaro and shouted the governor’s name.

Bolsonaro and Caiado broke off their alliance during the pandemic in 2020. The governor of Goiás adopted measures to contain the spread of the virus. In his speech, Bolsonaro recalled the episode and repeated his criticisms of the vaccine and scientific recommendations.

The former Chief Executive was in Goiânia to participate in a campaign event for the former state deputy and mayoral candidate Fred Rodrigues (PL). The rally was attended by the vice-presidential candidate, Leonardo Rizzo (New), and the federal deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO).

In the capital, the governor supports the president of Fieg (Federation of Industries of Goiás) and former federal deputy Sandro Mabel (União Brasil). The businessman is part of the founding family of the Mabel biscuit factory.

In his speech, Bolsonaro stated that the only right-wing candidate in the capital of Goiás is Rodrigues. He and the governor found themselves on opposite sides of the dispute after Caiado launched Mabel for União Brasil, displeasing the PL, which wanted to launch Gayer.

Caiado is still trying to establish himself as a candidate for the 2026 presidential race. Given Bolsonaro’s ineligibility, the governor’s name appears as an option for the Brazilian right, while he seeks the support of Bolsonaro voters.