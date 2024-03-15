Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 10:06

General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes, former commander of the Army, placed former president Jair Bolsonaro at the center of coup plots to annul the result of the 2022 elections.

In a statement given to the Federal Police (PF) on March 1st, during the coup investigation, the general stated that Bolsonaro called meetings at the Palácio do Alvorada, after the second round, and “presented hypotheses of using legal institutes such as GLO (Garantia of Law and Order), state of defense and siege in relation to the electoral process”.

The coup draft seized by the Federal Police would have been presented at a meeting at the official residence on December 7, 2022, according to the former Army commander. “Bolsonaro informed that the document was being studied and would later report the evolution to the commanders”, says an excerpt from the statement. The former president's defense was sought, but he had not spoken out until the publication of this article.

Freire Gomes said that the invitation to attend the Palácio do Alvorada was sent by the then president through the then Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, but that the topic of the meeting was not informed in advance. The meeting, according to the testimony, took place in the library of the official residence.

It was the Presidency's advisor for international affairs, Filipe Martins, arrested in Operation Tempus Veritatis, who “read the recitals and legal foundations of the draft”, narrated Freire Gomes.

The general also said that a different version of the document was presented at another meeting, this time with the heads of the Armed Forces and the Minister of Defense. The draft, according to Freire Gomes, provided for the decree of a state of defense and the creation of an electoral regularity commission to determine the “compliance and legality” of the elections. The two points were present in the draft seized at the home of former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, who denied knowing the authorship of the document.

Freire Gomes alleged to the PF that he “always made it clear to the then president that the Army would not participate in the implementation of these institutes aiming to reverse the electoral process” and that Bolsonaro “would not have legal support” to annul the election result. The head of the Navy, Admiral Almir Garnier, would have made himself available to the former president, according to the general.

The Federal Police also questioned the former head of the Army about the letter written by active officers when radical Bolsonarists were camping near Armed Forces facilities. The text called for measures to “maintain the Guarantee of Law and Order and the preservation of constitutional powers”.

Freire Gomes said he considered the initiative an attempt to put pressure on commanders to join the coup plan. “After realizing that commanders would not accept any act against democracy, they began carrying out personal attacks,” he said.

Messages seized by the PF show that General Walter Braga Netto, former Minister of the Civil House, led a veiled but aggressive campaign to pressure Armed Forces officers who refused to join the coup plan. In one of the dialogues, in December 2022, Braga Netto states that the “blame for what is happening and will happen lies with General Freire Gomes”. “Omission and indecision are not the responsibility of a combatant”, adds the minister. “Offer him his head. Shit.”