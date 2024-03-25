Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/25/2024 – 21:04

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spent two days at the Hungarian Embassy after having his passport seized by the Federal Police (PF) and being investigated for an attempted coup d'état. This Monday, the 25th, the American newspaper The New York Times (NYT) released recordings from security cameras that show Bolsonaro in the building.

The images show that Bolsonaro arrived at the Hungarian Embassy, ​​in Brasília, on the night of February 12th, only leaving there on the afternoon of the 14th. The ex-president's stay was during the Carnival holiday and, therefore, the building it was empty, being frequented only by the diplomats who live there.

According to the NYT, Bolsonaro's stay at the Hungarian Embassy suggests that he was trying to “leverage his friendship” with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is a far-right politician in the European country. The strategy would be to try to escape punishment from Brazilian justice, according to the NYT. The report, however, does not detail any concrete plans for Bolsonaro's escape.

In a statement, the former president's defense said that he spent two days staying in the building, but denied that the stay was due to seeking political asylum. According to the former president's representatives, the presence at the embassy was limited to “maintaining contacts with the country's authorities” and updating Hungarian representatives on the “political scenario of the two nations”.

Minutes before arriving at the Hungarian Embassy, ​​Bolsonaro called on supporters for the event on Avenida Paulista, which took place on February 25, and brought together hundreds of thousands of supporters. While he spent Carnival in the building, he published old photos and communicated with followers on social media.

February 11 – Bolsonaro talks to supporters in Angra dos Reis

The day before he went, on February 11th, a Sunday, Bolsonaro was at his residence in Mambucaba, in Angra dos Reis. In the morning, the former president published a video on social media where he appears talking alongside supporters.

A day earlier, Bolsonaro published another video where he appears praying with supporters. In the caption, the former president stated that the prayer was “for Brazil”. The former Chief Executive does not speak in the video, which records a supporter leading a prayer about “difficult times” that the former Chief Executive would be going through.

That day, the PF arrested Army Colonel Bernardo Romão Correa Neto, the last of the four targets whose preventive detention was ordered by Federal Supreme Court (STF) Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

According to the minister, the reason for Correa Neto's preventive detention was his departure to the United States at the end of the Bolsonaro government. According to the magistrate, the military's action showed “strong indications that the person being investigated acted to escape the reach of investigations and, consequently, the application of criminal law”.

Bolsonaro was in Mambucaba when the PF searched his addresses and seized his passport, on February 8, during the launch of Operation Tempus Veritatis. The former president arrived in Brasília on the 12th.

February 12 – Bolsonaro arrives at the embassy

According to NYT, Bolsonaro arrived at the Embassy at 9:34 pm on Monday, in a black car. In the video released by the American newspaper, a man appears clapping to attract the attention of embassy employees. After three minutes, the Hungarian ambassador to Brazil, Miklós Halmai, opens the gate and indicates where the car with the former president can park.

In the early afternoon of February 12, the former president published a video riding a jet-ski and greeting supporters in Mambucaba.

Less than an hour before arriving at the embassy, ​​Bolsonaro published another video, where he called on his supporters to go to Avenida Paulista on February 25th. According to the former president, the demonstration would be held so that he could defend himself “against all the accusations that have been made” by the PF.

“Hello friends from all over Brazil, especially in São Paulo. On the last Sunday of February, the 25th, at 3pm, I will be in Paulista, carrying out a peaceful act in defense of our democratic rule of law. I ask all of you to show up wearing green and yellow and, more than that: not to show up with any banner or poster against anyone,” Bolsonaro said in the publication.

That same day, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro canceled a tour she was going to take to evangelical churches in the United States due to the repercussions of Operation Tempus Veritatis. The agenda would be carried out with Senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) who told the Estadão that Michelle had decided to stay in Brazil “to take care of her husband” and that the Bolsonaro family “is going through a bad time”.

However, images from the Hungarian Embassy's security cameras released by NYT do not show the presence of Michelle Bolsonaro in the building.

February 13 – Bolsonaro publishes old photos on social media

On February 13th, the Carnival holiday, Bolsonaro published two old photos on social media. On X (formerly Twitter), the former Chief Executive published, at 10:54 am, a recording on the beach, with the caption “I always thank everyone for their consideration”.

At 4:15 pm that Tuesday, Bolsonaro published a photo with his father, Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, who passed away in 1995. In the image that, according to the former president, was recorded in 1960, he appears holding a fish next to Percy.

February 14 – Bolsonaro leaves the Embassy

According to NYT, Bolsonaro left the Hungarian Embassy at 4:31 pm on February 14, Ash Wednesday. The newspaper describes that the former president and two security guards left with two backpacks and headed towards the black car. The Hungarian ambassador accompanied him and waved at the vehicle as it departed.

At 11:26 am that day, the former president published a video on social media in which he appears next to a child, making heartfelt gestures.

That day, evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia announced that he would provide an electric trio for the event called by Bolsonaro. The vehicle rented by Malafaia was paid for by the Vitória em Cristo Association, which is part of his religious empire. “Someone has to pay, it’s not free”, said the pastor to Estadão.