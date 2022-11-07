Guilherme Mello, an economist who will be part of the economic team of the PT’s transitional government, defended this Sunday (6.Nov.2022) changes in fiscal rules and said that whoever broke the spending ceiling “systematically” was the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He said the current urgency is the “recomposition” of the Budget to enable the payment of necessary expenses.

“[As regras] stopped working. They were systematically violated and lost their credibility in the current government. It is not the work of the new government that wants to pierce the ceiling. The one who systematically breached the ceiling and ended credibility was the current government. And the new government will have to solve this problem.”said.

He is a teacher at Unicamp (Universidade Estadual de Campinas) and should be nominated in the DOU (Diário Oficial da União) in the coming days to assist the future government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He was economic advisor to PT’s campaign in the 2022 elections.

Guilherme participated this Sunday (6.Nov.2022) in the forfeiture (National Congress of State and District Tax), in Mata de São João, Bahia.

In addition to Guilherme Mello, economists Pérsio Arida and André Lara Resende should also be part of the government’s transition team. They were responsible for the elaboration of the Real Plan, of 1994. During the event, the professor and doctor Eduardo Fagnani, who mediated the debate, said that Guilherme Mello would be a member of the transition team. Guilherme was applauded, but said who will define the nomination will be President Lula.

“He has just returned from a vacation here in Bahia, where he came to rest, to recharge. Tomorrow we will know who is and who is not and how this transition team will be organized, which is coordinated by our vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB)”declared the economist.

Without explicitly indicating the spending ceiling, Guilherme Mello said that current laws are “absurd” and advocated changes that “face” the challenges of public spending and taxation. He denied that the size of the tax burden is Brazil’s biggest problem. The teacher recognized that the level “not low”but it is close to the average of the countries of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development). He mentioned that the level “is above most developing countries”.

“Count how many developing countries have SUS (Health Unic System). Count how many developing countries have our Social Security and Assistance. How many developing countries have a public education network like ours?”he asked. “In part, the fact that we have a tax burden that is closer to OECD countries than our developing counterparts has to do with our incipient state of well-being, which was an achievement of Brazilian society”he added.

The economist who will help Lula in the transition said that the SUS proved this theory in the covid-19 pandemic. “Our problem is not a problem of the size of the tax burden, it is a problem of the composition of the tax burden and the design of taxation”said

He defended taxation on large incomes and assets due to the fact that Brazil is one of the most unequal countries in the world.

On the public budget, he criticized the current legislation and the changes in the Constitution for the payment of Auxílio Brasil. The elected government will present a new PEC that breaks the spending ceiling and makes it possible to pay BRL 600 from Bolsa Família in 2023.

“It will be the 5th constitutional change in just over 2 years to make possible, outside the absurd rules that apply in Brazil, a social program that is fundamental for the population”said the teacher. “It is not possible that every 6 months we have to change the Constitution to keep people eating”he added.

Guilherme Mello criticized that the “The end” of social programs that were “Shamefully cut from budget”such as Minhas Casa Minha Vida, Popular Pharmacy and cancer and HIV treatment. “Those who have cancer cannot wait, and those who are hungry cannot wait either”, declared. He said the themes are the government’s current emergency.

“The emergency is a fiscal one, of recomposing the Budget, so that we can keep the country providing essential services for the population. But that’s just the starting point. Certainly we will have to move forward from the point of view of structural reforms”declared.

TAX REFORM

Guilherme said that the discussion on tax reform has always been based on the complexity of the system and the lack of competitiveness, but the “regressivity” it was not a central theme.

“Who put the finger on the wound, who really guided the issue of tax progressivity, was the group of fair and sustainable tax reform”said the teacher.

The main aspects of the proposal are taxation on income and assets, in addition to the “equity” Federative and “sustainability” environmental.

Guilherme said that there is a worrying situation in the world, especially with the war in Ukraine, the threat of the use of nuclear weapons and geopolitical conflicts.

Developed economies are slowing growth, like the United States and China, there is an increase in international interest rates and there is an energy crisis in Europe.

“In other words, a world shrouded in insecurities, which will obviously have an impact on the Brazilian economy in the coming years. But at the same time, we see a set of opportunities.”declared William.

The Unicamp professor stated that Lula’s victory in the elections unlocked “immediately” the Amazon Fund. “With billions of dollars available to Brazil to invest in the preservation and sustainable development of our forest”said.

Guilherme Mello also stated that there was a “wave of international investors” that started to apply in Brazilian companies “with an eye on the perspective of Brazil returning to be a relevant actor in the world”.

He stated that Brazil has always led the environmental agenda and will return to being a “example” in the next 4 years. Guilherme said that these factors helped to reduce the commercial dollar quotation. The US currency fell 4.49% in the week and closed at R$ 5.06.

According to the economist, the appreciation of the real helps to reduce high inflation. “We have a set of new opportunities that can reposition Brazil in the world and make that, while the rest of the world faces its geopolitical, economic and energy crises, Brazil is positioned for a new cycle of development”declared William.

The future member of the transitional government declared that this position will be a challenge for the Lula government.

PETROBRAS AND INCOME TAX

Guilherme Mello said that, instead of the current government changing the state-owned company’s pricing policy and reducing fuel prices, it remunerates shareholders with “billion” of reais.

THE Petrobras approved the distribution of R$ 43.7 billion in dividends to investors.

He said that the measure penalized the States, which had to limit the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services). Congress passed a measure that sets a ceiling on the tax rate in state governments.

According to Guilherme Mello, the action ended the revenue base of many states. O Power 360 has already shown that the tax revenue of entities grows above inflation.

For the economist, the States will be in great fiscal fragility in the coming years.

“We will have the challenge in the next government of reviewing indirect taxation, building one or more new value-added taxes in order to regain competitiveness […] and ensuring adequate funding for our federated entities”said.

He stated that taxation on income will have to increase, otherwise the VAT (Value Added Tax) that will be proposed will have one of the highest rates in the world.

“Income taxation in Brazil is only progressive up to 30 or 40 minimum wages. It takes, exactly, work, the middle class and civil servants, and that’s it.”said the teacher. “From there, the effective rate of income tax systematically drops as income grows”he added.