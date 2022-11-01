by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) meets on Tuesday with ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and will not contest the outcome of the presidential elections, Communications Minister Fábio Faria told Reuters.

“He is receiving the ministers of the Supreme Court there and there will be no contestation of the election there, there will be no contestation of the election”, said the minister.

Faria also stated that the talks should continue during the day and that the president should make a statement at the end of this Tuesday. There was initially an expectation that the president would make a statement on Monday, but the speech was postponed.

Bolsonaro has been publicly silent since Sunday night when the presidential election was defined with the victory of the PT candidate, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Sought, the STF press office did not immediately confirm Bolsonaro’s meeting with court ministers, nor who would participate in the meeting.