President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is meeting with evangelical pastors at Palácio da Alvorada to discuss the March for Jesus in several capitals later this year. Among the guests, Bishop Robson Rodovalho and Deputy Silas Câmara, who represents the Evangelical Parliamentary Front.

THE Power 360 found that church leaders intend to organize several marches on various dates and in different capitals. They want the Chief Executive to participate in as many demonstrations as possible.

