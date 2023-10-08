Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 15:46

Former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) cited the undemocratic acts of January 8th to justify the emptying of a march against the decriminalization of abortion in Belo Horizonte. The event, held this Sunday morning at Praça da Liberdade, brought together the former president, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) and federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

According to Bolsonaro, this Sunday’s event was empty due to the “fear” of supporters of what he classified as “persecution”.

“There are many persecutions, but we have the courage and determination to face them. We cannot give in. I passed by here last year, this square was completely full, I believe that the decrease in the number of people is due to the fear of what happened on January 8th, now. There were Brazilians there, patriots who went to demonstrate and entered a trap, a trap”, said the former president.

The first defendants of the 8th of January have been sentenced by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to sentences of up to 17 years in prison for various types of crimes, including coup d’état.

In a video circulating on social media, it is possible to see the extent of the march during Bolsonaro’s speech to supporters.

Since Friday the 6th, Bolsonaro, Michelle and Nikolas have called on supporters on their social networks to attend Praça da Liberdade. The number of supporters was smaller than an event called in the same location by the former president on September 7th last year. That day, Bolsonaro did not attend the event, as he was following the Independence Parade in Brasília.

Bolsonaro says ‘gates of hell have opened’

During his speech at the march, Bolsonaro said that “the gates of hell have opened” since he left the Presidency of the Republic, citing the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the judgments of the Federal Supreme Court ( STF) that discuss the decriminalization of abortion and possession of marijuana for personal use.

“I don’t know if you noticed. We just left the Presidency, it seems like the gates of hell opened behind us”, said Bolsonaro.

In Belo Horizonte since Friday, Bolsonaro’s agenda also included a meeting with governor Romeu Zema (Novo) and his participation in a PL Mulher event, which is chaired by Michelle Bolsonaro.